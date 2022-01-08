ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Prince Charles, Prince William Are Furious While Queen Elizabeth Won't Fund Prince Andrew's Sex Abuse Case After Accuser Refuses Settlement Bid

By Madz Dizon
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Andrew is reportedly contemplating a last-ditch effort to get the civil rape case against him dismissed, claiming that his accuser will reject any out-of-court settlement offer. Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was forced to have sex with Andrew when she was 17, is claimed to want a trial...

Queen Elizabeth news: Prince Andrew could be stripped of his Duke of York title as he ‘must be interviewed by police’

The Queen’s son, Prince Andrew, has been rocked by claims that he could be stripped of his Duke of York title if he loses sex abuse lawsuit. It has been reported that this decision would send him to “internal exile” – which aside from stopping him using his title and other options, would also mean him giving up all his charity links.
CELEBRITIES
Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew are living out their 'own fairy tale'

Sarah Ferguson says she and Prince Andrew are still living their "own fairy tale" as their share a love which is "very different from what normal people have". The Duke and Duchess of York married in July 1986 before separating in March 1992 and eventually divorcing in April 1996, but although they have not been husband and wife for 25 years, Sarah insists they still have a special bond and love one another a lot.
CELEBRITIES
Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch Freezes Princes Charles, Harry Due To Their Scandals But Rewards Favorite Son Prince Andrew?

Queen Elizabeth allegedly created decrees that would freeze out Prince Charles, Camilla, and Harry. Queen Elizabeth reportedly has a special relationship with her third child, Prince Andrew. When the latter was born, the queen was more prepared to become a mom because she was much older compared to when she had Prince Charles and Princess Anne. Therefore, she was more involved in Prince Andrew’s life compared to the latter’s older siblings.
CELEBRITIES
Why Meghan Markle Could Be Deposed in Prince Andrew Case

Meghan Markle may have stepped down from her royal duties, but she may still be deposed as a part of a civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew, who has been accused of sexual abuse by Virginia Giuffre. David Boies, an attorney representing Giuffre in the case, told The Daily Beast that his team is "considering" seeking to depose the Duchess of Sussex if the case goes to trial. There has been no suggestion that Meghan was engaged in any wrongdoing and Andrew has denied the allegations against him. Attorneys for Andrew are expected to argue their motion to dismiss the case on Jan. 4. According to Boies, there are three reasons Meghan could face a potential deposition: "One; she is in the U.S. so we have...
CELEBRITIES
Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband Likely To Become King After Queen Elizabeth Did This To Prince William? Sussex Family's Christmas Card Release Questioned

Searches for "Prince Harry King" reportedly surged after Queen Elizabeth did this to Prince William. Prince Harry continues to make headlines despite his graceful exit, alongside wife Meghan Markle, in January 2020. It was claimed that the Duke of Sussex has a rift with his brother, Prince William, and the other members of the royal family.
CELEBRITIES
Royal Tantrums: Princess Charlotte, Prince George Gets Mad Whenever the Cambridges Do THIS Every Christmas

Every holiday, regardless of what part of the world, most families keep their long tradition of doing things on Christmas. The royal family isn't an exception as they tend to do things that make them happy as a family. However, when things get heated, Prince William previously revealed how two of his children throw tantrums; what could be the reason?
RELATIONSHIPS
Royal Family Member Tests Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Celebration

Princess Anne, the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II, will not be able to spend the first Christmas with her mother since Prince Philip's death. Anne's husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday, the Queen decided to spend another Christmas at Windsor Castle instead of going to her Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Sex Abuse#Rape
Princess Charlotte Shock: Kate Middleton's Cheeky Daughter Made First Curtsy To The Queen On Christmas Day

Princess Charlotte impressed many when she did her first curtsy to Queen Elizabeth II. Princess Charlotte impressed many when she did her first curtsy to Queen Elizabeth II. It happened when she joined her parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton' in her debut in the royal family's traditional Christmas morning service. She was only 4 years old at the time.
CELEBRITIES
Prince William Is Facing a New Round of Accusations About His Alleged Affair With Rose Hanbury on Twitter

On Twitter in particular, there’s no faster way to start a fire than by mentioning Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, former close friend of Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and — unfortunately — the rumored mistress of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate’s (by all appearances) loving husband. Rumors of an affair between William and Hanbury first set Twitter ablaze in 2019, with claims that William had cheated on Kate during her pregnancy with their third child Prince Louis. When a British publication published details of the affair in April, William took immediate legal action against them and sent a warning to other outlets forbidding them from repeating the “false and highly damaging” claims first published in US outlet InTouch — and yes, you’re correct, this was all happening in the same timeline in which Meghan Markle was being told to keep quiet and limit her responses to the media’s unfair and inflammatory stories about her.
CELEBRITIES
Jeffrey Epstein paid Prince Andrew accuser $500,000 in 2009 settlement

Jeffrey Epstein agreed in 2009 to pay $500,000 to a woman who's currently suing Prince Andrew for assaulting her when she was a teenager, according to a previously confidential settlement unsealed on Monday. The agreement was made public as part of Virginia Giuffre's suit against Andrew, whom she claims was...
LAW

