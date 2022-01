A dive bar is probably not the first place one would look to find New York City’s rich history. The following places, however, are not your average bars. As the oldest bars in NYC, most of them were around when the Brooklyn Bridge first opened in 1883. Their walls are covered in history, echoing the ghosts they have acquired over more than a century. They have been characters in a number of movies and books, and are in countless photographs. Their famed patrons range from George Washington to Bob Dylan, as varied as the neighborhoods where they are located, but it’s the neighborhood residents that have breathed life into these watering holes over the last 100+ years.

