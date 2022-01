For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Starting later this month, at-home COVID-19 test kits in the US will be available free to anyone who wants one, according to the Biden administration. People with health insurance will have COVID-19 tests reimbursed starting Jan. 15. The White House also plans to deliver 500 million free COVID-19 tests to people who request them.

