Multi Vehicle Crash In Stafford Brings Down Traffic Signal

Photo courtesy Stafford Police

STAFFORD – An accident on Route 72 in Manahawkin involving four vehicles caused traffic delays for several hours and detours while police and rescue crews responded to the scene.

Stafford Township Police said the crash took place shortly after 11:30 on January 7 at the intersection of Route 72 and Marsha Drive.

Police said 51-year-old Joseph White of Tuckerton was driving a box truck heading east on 72 when he failed to stop at the red traffic light at Marsha Drive.

As a result, White struck a Ford 150 driven by 44-year-old Rufino Tepetl of Manahawkin, who was traveling north on Marsha Drive.

After the impact, the Ford 150 collided into a Volkswagen driven by 67-year-old Catherine Frieder of Colonia. All three vehicles came to rest within the intersection.

Police said that a fourth vehicle, a Honda Accord, driven by 40-year-old Craig Allen of Manahawkin was also involved and struck the traffic signal at the intersection, resulting in traffic delays and detours to Long Beach Island.

After being extricated from the vehicle, Tepetl was airlifted to Atlantic City Trauma Center for treatment.

Frieder was also injured, and transported to Southern Ocean Medical Center for treatment.

Stafford Police would like to thank Stafford Township Emergency Medical Services, Stafford Township Volunteer Fire Company #1, and New Jersey Department of Transportation for their assistance on scene.

Due to the damage sustained by the traffic signal, Route 72 eastbound remains closed for repairs, with a detour through Beach Haven West to access Long Beach Island.

Witnesses are urged to contact TSO DeMarco, 609-597-1189 Ext. 8456 or gdemarco@staffordpolice.org.