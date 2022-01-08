ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford Township, NJ

Multi Vehicle Crash In Stafford Brings Down Traffic Signal

By Jason Allentoff
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nXVkh_0dg1K9dm00
Photo courtesy Stafford Police

STAFFORD – An accident on Route 72 in Manahawkin involving four vehicles caused traffic delays for several hours and detours while police and rescue crews responded to the scene.

Stafford Township Police said the crash took place shortly after 11:30 on January 7 at the intersection of Route 72 and Marsha Drive.

Police said 51-year-old Joseph White of Tuckerton was driving a box truck heading east on 72 when he failed to stop at the red traffic light at Marsha Drive.

As a result, White struck a Ford 150 driven by 44-year-old Rufino Tepetl of Manahawkin, who was traveling north on Marsha Drive.

After the impact, the Ford 150 collided into a Volkswagen driven by 67-year-old Catherine Frieder of Colonia. All three vehicles came to rest within the intersection.

Police said that a fourth vehicle, a Honda Accord, driven by 40-year-old Craig Allen of Manahawkin was also involved and struck the traffic signal at the intersection, resulting in traffic delays and detours to Long Beach Island.

After being extricated from the vehicle, Tepetl was airlifted to Atlantic City Trauma Center for treatment.

Frieder was also injured, and transported to Southern Ocean Medical Center for treatment.

Stafford Police would like to thank Stafford Township Emergency Medical Services, Stafford Township Volunteer Fire Company #1, and New Jersey Department of Transportation for their assistance on scene.

Due to the damage sustained by the traffic signal, Route 72 eastbound remains closed for repairs, with a detour through Beach Haven West to access Long Beach Island.

Witnesses are urged to contact TSO DeMarco, 609-597-1189 Ext. 8456 or gdemarco@staffordpolice.org.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Jersey Shore Online

Disabled Resident Saved In House Fire

LACEY – A 52-year-old disabled woman was rescued from an early morning house fire that happened yesterday in the Barnegat Pines section of town, police said. Lacey Officers and members of the Forked River Fire Department were able to access the home and located the female tenant, who is disabled, on the floor in the rear of the kitchen. The woman was safely carried out of the home while the Forked River and Lanoka Harbor Fire Departments extinguished the fire. A secondary search determined no other occupants were home at the time.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Route 37 Crash Leaves Two Injured

MANCHESTER – For the second time in less than a week, a serious motor vehicle accident took place in the township on Route 37 near Colonial Drive. This one left two injured and needing care at a shore area trauma center. Manchester Township Police said the crash happened before...
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Car Stolen While Driver Delivering Food

WARETOWN – A driver delivering food to workers at a CVS reported that his car was stolen while they were inside. The theft happened at around 4 p.m. on New Year’s Day, at the CVS on Route 9 and Bryant Road. The driver said he left his 2020 Toyota unlocked and running while he brought food in to the employees.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stafford Township, NJ
City
Manahawkin, NJ
City
Tuckerton, NJ
City
Colonia, NJ
City
Beach Haven, NJ
Stafford Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
Jersey Shore Online

Truck Collides Into Car, Shutting Down Route 37

MANCHESTER – A major crash that shut down Route 37 yesterday is still under investigation, police said. Officers from the Manchester Township Police Department responded to the intersection of Route 37 and Colonial Drive around 2:22 p.m. regarding a truck rear-ending a car. At the scene, police found a Honda in the middle of the intersection with extensive rear end and passenger side damage.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Driver Extricated From Car In Route 9 Crash

HOWELL – A driver had to be extricated from his car after being involved in a three-car accident on Route 9 yesterday, police said. Sgt. Mazzeo, Patrolman Campagnola, Patrolman Bush, Patrolman Cherney, Patrolman Poznanski and Patrolman Barone of the Howell Township Police Department responded to the area of Route 9 southbound, just south of Aldrich Road, around 3:47 p.m. regarding a car crash in the Howell Plaza parking lot.
HOWELL, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Soldiers Injured In Helicopter Crash

WRIGHTSTOWN – A Marine Corps helicopter crashed at around 3:30 p.m. on January 6, causing two injuries, officials said. The crash took place outside Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. Two personnel were injured and were transferred to nearby medical facilities. The Marine report stated that their condition is stable. The vehicle...
WRIGHTSTOWN, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

First Responders Extinguish Stafford House Fire

STAFFORD – Multiple fire companies and first responders responded to a house fire that took place earlier today on Oak Avenue in Cedar Run. According to the Stafford Township Police Department, the fire is still under investigation and the cause has not been determined. The Stafford Township Bureau of Fire Prevention, the Ocean County Fire Marshall, and the Stafford Township Detective Bureau are currently investigating the incident.
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Signals#Vehicles#Multi Vehicle Crash#Stafford#Stafford Township Police#Stafford Police
Jersey Shore Online

Coast Guard Rescues Sick Boater

MANASQUAN – The Coast Guard medevaced a boater suffering abdominal pains on the night of January 6 approximately 11 miles east of Manasquan. They sent a helicopter aircrew from Air Station Atlantic City to the vessel named Peter Farber. They hoisted the sick crew member aboard and then transported him to Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune. Their condition was not made public.
MANASQUAN, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Garage Fire Under Investigation

MANCHESTER – A detached garage that went up in flames this morning is still under investigation, police said. Officers from the Manchester Township Police Department arrived at a home on Monroe Avenue in the Whiting section of the Township around 7:04 a.m. and discovered smoke and flames coming from the roof of a detached garage.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Bus Fatally Strikes Pedestrian In Ocean County

LAKEWOOD – A New Jersey Transit Bus driver is under investigation after a 32-year-old man died after being struck, police said. The incident occurred around 9:45 p.m. on January 3 by the entrance of the New Jersey Transit Bus Terminal on Route 88 in Lakewood. Officers from the Lakewood Township Police Department had found a 32-year-old man lying on the side of the road.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
Jersey Shore Online

Horse Trapped In Mud Rescued By Local Firefighters

HOWELL – Multiple firefighters in Howell Township helped a struggling horse who had fell into a stream and was stuck in mud. Yesterday afternoon, first responders found the horse stranded behind Echo Lake. They used straps, ropes and sheets of plywood in order to safely extricate the horse from the mud.
HOWELL, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Arrested In Hit-And-Run Crash

ABSECON – A Brick Township man has been charged in a hit-and-run accident that injured two pedestrians on the day after Christmas. Police say 25-year-old Thomas H. Wright is accused of striking a man and a woman with his vehicle who were in the shoulder of Route 30 near the Crest Motel on December 26 shortly before 11 p.m.
ABSECON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Fire Rips Through Home In Brick

BRICK – Firefighters from multiple departments had their hands full in the wee hours of New Year’s Day as a blaze tore through a home in the township. Ocean County Scanner News was on the scene with the fire crews shortly after 2 a.m. on January 1. The...
BRICK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Two Injured In Early Morning Crash

MANCHESTER – Authorities believe wet road conditions and heavy fog were to blame for an early morning accident that left two Ocean County residents injured. Manchester Township Police said the crash happened on December 31 around 4:30 a.m. Police said 19-year-old Jamier Mcleod of South Toms River was driving his Acura TSX down Route 571 in the area of Kingsridge Road when he lost control of the car, ran off the road, smashed into a utility pole before coming to a stop in the woods.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Cops: Dangerous Driving Leads To Drug Arrest

BRICK – Police said they watched a driver fail to maintain their lane and followed them, leading to seizure of drugs and “a large amount of cash.”. Detectives from the Street Crimes Unit reported a Honda on Drum Point Road leaving its lane on 9:30 p.m. on December 29. Police followed the Honda and watched as it pulled into the Wawa on Drum Point. Two people went into the store, and K-9 Officer Scott Smith was called in to help.
BRICK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Charged With DUI In Toms River Crash

TOMS RIVER – A Manchester man was arrested for drugs after falling asleep at the wheel and crashing into a pole Sunday morning, police said. Toms River Township Police Spokesperson Jillian Messina told Jersey Shore Online that officers were called to the intersection of Route 166 and Albert Avenue around 9:15 a.m. yesterday regarding a car accident.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy