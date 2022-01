The D23 member gifts for 2022 have just been revealed and fans of the Disney Parks will be thrilled that the castles of each park are at front and center of the collection. Those who purchase a new membership or renew between January 1st, 2022 and December 31st, 2022 will receive the set profiled below. If you sign up before the end of 2021, you can still get the old set (D23 2021 Member Gift Set HERE) which celebrates Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary.

