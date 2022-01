COLUMBUS, Ohio — Running back down the court, E.J. Liddell stared at his right hand in mock disbelief. Seconds earlier, the Ohio State forward had buried his fifth 3-pointer of the game. After a pair of rough performances in the two games back following a 22-day COVID-19 pause for the program, Liddell was perfect from deep and already had 17 points only five minutes into the game. The Buckeyes led 19-11 at that point as the crowd roared for Liddell's return to form.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO