CHICAGO (CBS) — Teachers will be returning to Chicago Public Schools on Tuesday, and students will return in person on Wednesday, according to Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Classes for students will not be held Tuesday. “I want to say that CPS put a great proposal on the table that both bargaining teams discussed in detail throughout the day,” Mayor Lightfoot said. “Now, we will be able to get teachers back in the classroom tomorrow, and our kids back on Wednesday.” The Chicago Teachers Union House of Delegates voted Monday night to suspend a remote work action the union took last week. The suspension comes...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 42 MINUTES AGO