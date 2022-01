Hold on to that holiday spirit for a little longer at Shady Brook Farm in Yardley, PA. According to Facebook, throughout the month of January (see the schedule below), you can still drive through the spectacular Holiday Light Show at a DISCOUNTED PRICE. If you couldn't make it to the farm during the holidays, or you didn't want to wait in the long line (it's very popular), now is a great time to go and save some money.

YARDLEY, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO