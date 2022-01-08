Read full article on original website
Related
kmvt
AAA Idaho: Even with high gas prices, experts expect an up-tick in Thanksgiving travel
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Gas prices are still higher than they were a year ago, but it’s not going to stop people from traveling this Thanksgiving holiday. According to AAA Idaho, this Thanksgiving nearly 312,000 Idahoans will be hitting the road, an increase of 1.5% since last year.
kmvt
Idaho Lottery announces cash award to support Sawtooth Elementary Library
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho Lottery will announce this year’s recipients of their annual Bucks for Books program during a ceremony at Sawtooth Elementary in Twin Falls on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The event begins at 1:00 pm. Sawtooth Elementary is one of 19 recipients around Idaho who will receive their check and new books for the year.
kmvt
Sawtooth Elementary receives $3,000 for new books from the Idaho Lottery
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Part of the Idaho Lottery’s mission is to benefit the public education system in the state of Idaho. On Tuesday, Sawtooth Elementary School in Twin Falls was the recipient of $3,000 as part of their Bucks for Books Program. Librarian Tammie Vance applied...
kmvt
Paul girl awarded Distinguished Young Woman of Idaho; will compete in National competition
PAUL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A high school senior from Paul is on her way to a national competition. Claire Neibaur is a state champion. The winner of the Distinguished Young Women of Mini-Cassia won the state crown last month. “I think that was the best part was being able...
kmvt
Arizona executes man for 1980 killings of 2 people
FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona man convicted of murdering two people in 1980 was put to death Wednesday in the state’s third execution since officials started carrying out the death penalty in May after a nearly eight-year hiatus. Murray Hooper, 76, died by lethal injection at the...
kmvt
IDOC serves death warrant to Gerald Pizzuto
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Correction served Idaho Maximum Security Institution resident Gerald R Pizzuto with a death warrant at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday. Second Judicial District Judge Jay P. Gaskill issued the warrant Wednesday morning. The warrant schedules Mr. Pizzuto’s execution for Dec. 15, 2022.
kmvt
Suspect detained after deadly shootout at Ariz. business
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD) - Arizona sheriff’s deputies took a suspect into custody after what they called an “unprovoked” shooting at a store selling recreational vehicles. Cochise County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 5:15 p.m. Monday at Desert RV in Whetstone. They say the suspect, a military veteran, came into the business with two AR-15 rifles and opened fire, prompting the store owners to fire back.
Comments / 0