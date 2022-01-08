ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho Lottery announces cash award to support Sawtooth Elementary Library

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho Lottery will announce this year’s recipients of their annual Bucks for Books program during a ceremony at Sawtooth Elementary in Twin Falls on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The event begins at 1:00 pm. Sawtooth Elementary is one of 19 recipients around Idaho who will receive their check and new books for the year.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Arizona executes man for 1980 killings of 2 people

FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona man convicted of murdering two people in 1980 was put to death Wednesday in the state’s third execution since officials started carrying out the death penalty in May after a nearly eight-year hiatus. Murray Hooper, 76, died by lethal injection at the...
ARIZONA STATE
IDOC serves death warrant to Gerald Pizzuto

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Correction served Idaho Maximum Security Institution resident Gerald R Pizzuto with a death warrant at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday. Second Judicial District Judge Jay P. Gaskill issued the warrant Wednesday morning. The warrant schedules Mr. Pizzuto’s execution for Dec. 15, 2022.
IDAHO STATE
Suspect detained after deadly shootout at Ariz. business

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD) - Arizona sheriff’s deputies took a suspect into custody after what they called an “unprovoked” shooting at a store selling recreational vehicles. Cochise County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 5:15 p.m. Monday at Desert RV in Whetstone. They say the suspect, a military veteran, came into the business with two AR-15 rifles and opened fire, prompting the store owners to fire back.
SIERRA VISTA, AZ

