The biggest headliner of General Motors' significant electrified announcements at CES may indeed be the Silverado EV, but the importance of confirmation that an Equinox EV and Blazer EV are also on the way can't be overstated. After all, Americans, as you're surely aware, love crossovers almost as much as they love oversized trucks, and the starting price of "around $30,000" for the electrified Equinox may be the game-changing price point that gets a heap of buyers off the fence and into their nearest Chevy dealership.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO