CASS COUNTY, MI — Two people died in a car while it was stuck in the snow in a driveway early Friday morning. Police responded to a car fire on M-51, south of Dowagiac, in Cass County’s Pokagon Township around 3:50 a.m. on Jan. 7, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. The car was stuck in a driveway because of heavy snowfall, police said.

CASS COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO