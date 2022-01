SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Benjamin Renteria and Luis Gutierrez have been told they have until January 7 to say their goodbyes to the little girl they raised from birth. “For me on that day, I imagine I will give her a hug, kiss her on the cheek, tell her I love her. And that I will always love her. I want to tell her I’ll be there for her, but I can’t be. Because it’s not legal. We don’t have any legal standing. But how do you explain that to a three-year-old?” asked Renteria.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO