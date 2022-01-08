ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Can melatonin help COVID long haulers?

By Derek Staahl
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MCR4Y_0dg1HSyT00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Multiple studies have found the sleep aid melatonin helps patients with severe COVID-19 recover. Now, early data on animals offers a glimmer of hope that it might benefit long haulers experiencing neurological symptoms as well.

Melatonin is a hormone produced by the body. It is most famous for its impact on the circadian rhythm, but doctors have long known it also has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Since out-of-control inflammation is one of the hallmarks of severe COVID-19, scientists set their sights on melatonin supplements as a potential therapy early in the pandemic.

In October, a clinical trial involving 150 hospitalized COVID patients in Iraq found those taking 10 mG of melatonin each night before bed had a lower risk of COVID-related blood clots, sepsis, and death. Just one hospitalized patient taking melatonin died compared to 13 deaths in the control group.

RELATED : In-Depth: Could melatonin help with COVID-19 infections and vaccinations?

A retrospective study in Spain found hospitalized COVID patients who received melatonin early in the pandemic had a nearly 40 percent lower risk of death. A randomized, controlled trial on about 100 hospitalized COVID patients in Iran found it improved sleep quality and blood oxygen levels but was inconclusive on survival rates.

This week, researchers in France released data showing that high doses of melatonin blocked the coronavirus from entering the brains of mice. Melatonin also reduced swelling there. The paper has not yet been peer-reviewed.

The findings may have implications for the millions of sufferers of long COVID, the authors said.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have any treatments for long COVID syndrome itself. What we do have are symptomatic therapies,” said Dr. Navaz Karnjia, a neurologist at UC San Diego who was not involved with the study.

About 55 percent of COVID patients have at least one lingering symptom for at least six months after their infection, she said. Those symptoms include fatigue, headaches, and difficulty concentrating or “brain fog.”

Scientists think these neurological issues happen when the coronavirus enters brain cells via a receptor called ACE-2. The French study found melatonin changed the shape of the ACE-2 receptors, preventing the virus from getting in.

It’s encouraging but far from conclusive, Dr. Karnajia said. Based on the weight of the mice, the researchers were administering the equivalent of 3,500 mG of melatonin, she said.

“Most of us, if we’re taking melatonin for sleep, are taking 3 mG of melatonin, not 3,500. So they’re taking over 1,000 times the dose,” she pointed out.

Still, there are at least a half-dozen clinical trials on melatonin and COVID underway.

Some researchers are exploring whether melatonin can be used to treat mild COVID symptoms early on, or even prevent infections.

A study early in the pandemic by the Cleveland Clinic found people taking melatonin had a 28 percent lower chance of getting infected with COVID in the first place.

Last year, doctors in Texas published a paper arguing that newly infected COVID patients should start taking melatonin daily, as early as the first night they test positive.

“Our recommendation is to administer melatonin 2.5 to 10 mg at night to all adults diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 as early as on the first day of diagnosis, especially for those at increased risk for morbidity or mortality,” they wrote.

Although experimental data suggests melatonin might fight early viral replication, they urged people not to misunderstand melatonin’s role.

“The use of melatonin in patients with COVID-19 is not meant to be used as a cure but instead as an agent that equips the body to better fight viral infection,” they wrote.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
raventribune.com

Corona: The woman gets sick – and then she makes the disgusting discovery

Loss of taste and loss of smell are two possible side effects after coronavirus. But as a young Swiss woman has now discovered – there is less common damage. That must be scary. Last July, the son of Stephanie Odienosan from Switzerland came home from school with a cold. The 35-year-old said he wanted to act cautiously, examining himself and his son. Diagnosis: Corona.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Coronavirus
State
Texas State
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
San Diego, CA
Health
The Atlantic

How Long Does Omicron Take to Make You Sick?

It certainly might not seem like it given the pandemic mayhem we’ve had, but the original form of SARS-CoV-2 was a bit of a slowpoke. After infiltrating our bodies, the virus would typically brew for about five or six days before symptoms kicked in. In the many months since that now-defunct version of the virus emerged, new variants have arrived to speed the timeline up. Estimates for this exposure-to-symptom gap, called the incubation period, clocked in at about five days for Alpha and four days for Delta. Now word has it that the newest kid on the pandemic block, Omicron, may have ratcheted it down to as little as three.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Melatonin#Animals#Hormone#Cleveland Clinic#Uc San Diego
dallassun.com

New highly mutated Covid strain discovered

A coronavirus variant with 46 mutations has been detected in southern France. The new variant of Covid-19 was first discovered in a patient who returned to France from Cameroon. Researchers said it's too early to assess the variant's features. The new strain, B.1.640.2, was detected in 12 patients living in...
WORLD
spring.org.uk

These Vitamins Help Fight COVID-19

These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Iraq
TODAY.com

Is everyone going to get COVID-19 at some point?

At this point, we know that the omicron coronavirus variant is more transmissible than previous versions of the virus — it's already been detected in all 50 states and we're seeing record case numbers in some parts of the country already. But does that mean everyone should prepare to get COVID-19 now?
PUBLIC HEALTH
WISH-TV

Nonprescription drug combo 99% effective in treating COVID-19, scientists warn against self medicating

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Researchers at the University of Florida released a report showing two common nonprescription drugs–when taken together–reduce coronavirus cell reproduction by 99%. The combination includes diphenhydramine, which is an antihistamine used for allergies. The drug compound treats symptoms such as runny nose, itchy/watery eyes and...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy