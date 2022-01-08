ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

PCC requires surgical-grade face masks with spike in COVID cases

By Maria Arey
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lisgw_0dg1HPKI00

With COVID-19 cases spiking and Omicron highly contagious, the Pima Community College is encouraging more durable face coverings on campuses.

Since the start of the pandemic, PCC has required masks for employees, students, and visitors while indooors and will continue that into the spring; however, it will be asked for all to wear surgical-grade face masks or higher-grade face masks such as KN95, KF94, N95 and N99 masks, according to PCC Chancellor Lee Lambert. These masks will be provided while supplies last.

COVID-19 testing will also be available at all campuses, but only for those who are not symptomatic, meaning those who may have been exposed recently to someone who has COVID-19 but are not experiencing any symptoms, those traveling, and those who may be attending a large gathering. Those who are experiencing symptoms should not come to campus and should get tested at an off-campus site.

The Pima County Health Department and Arizona Department of Health Services continues to monitor data in order to recommend any changes in protocol.

On Wednesday, the University of Arizona announced it will also require a surgical-grade mask in campus buildings or on university transit .

For more information about PCC's mask update, click here .

KGUN 9 Tucson News

UArizona prepares for students' return

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases, the University of Arizona prepares for the first day of the spring semester classes with revised health safety precautions. Students are now required to wear a higher grade mask like KN95 , instead of the cloth masks.
COLLEGES
