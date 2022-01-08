Wife of late Ville Platte Councilman sworn into office to serve out late husband's term

The wife of late Ville Platte Councilman Donald Sam was sworn in today to serve out her late husband's term.

Donald , who represented District E, died right before Christmas.

Ville Platte's Mayor Jennifer Vidrine says Christina Sam's run is not only something her husband would have wanted but was a part of their vision together.

"She's fully qualified and fully knowledgeable about the things that are going on in the city. So, it will definitely be an easy seat for her to fill because she'll just be continuing what he started, and what he was working on."

Part of the late councilman's plans were improving the city of Ville Platte.

"He was the type of person to see about the city's needs, whatever needed to be done, like the dilapidated homes and ordinances. Whatever needs to be done to improve our city with funds coming in. That, I would like to continue doing."

Just after being sworn in, Sam was able to cast her first council vote on improving parks in the area.

She plans to complete her husband's term and run for the next election.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel