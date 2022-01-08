TouchArcade Game of the Week: ‘Dungeon Reels’

Navigate through the depths of the SMOL DUNGEON using your wits, TRAPS, and TELEPORTERS. You seek the noblest of treasur…. Navigate through the depths of the SMOL DUNGEON using your wits, TRAPS, and TELEPORTERS. You seek the noblest of treasures, THE CHALICE. But beware! There are DANGEROUS MONSTERS in this dark place. Mind the BLOOD too, you don't want to dirty your shoes do you? Features: - PREMIUM GAME: No ads, no in-app purchases, one low price. - ACHIEVEMENTS: Collect and show off all your trophies. - MONSTERS: Defeat them all. Be killed by them all. - UPGRADES: Try the EMERGENCY TELEPORT to get out of a pinch! - ITEMS: Enhance your traps with powerful items. - INTUITIVE CONTROLS: The interface tells you what the buttons do. - ONE HANDED PLAY: Play with one hand on the train. - INDIE DEVELOPER: One person (me!) did the game art, music, programming, and design. - TEN MINUTE RUNS: Each run of the dungeon is short so you can get a full run in when you have a chance. - RUN CLOCK: Try to beat a run as fast as possible (the run clock is based on frame count). - BLOOD: This game has BLOOD!
Comments / 0