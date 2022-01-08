Allentown over Steinert - Boys basketball recap
Ryan Kozlosky made four 3-pointers on the way to 19 points to lead Allentown to a victory on the road over Steinert, 67-47. Ray Gooley scored 19 points with five made free...www.nj.com
Comments / 0