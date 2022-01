WASHINGTON – Nominations for membership to the National Advisory Committee on Meat and Poultry Inspection (NACMPI) are being solicited by the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) for appointment in 2022. Eligible nominees include those with an interest and familiarity with food safety and FSIS policies, including those individuals with backgrounds working in small meat and poultry processing plants from a variety of geographic regions in the United States. Self-nominations are encouraged as are referrals by others who recommend those people working in academia or for industry professionals as well as officials working in public health roles or with state and local governments.

