Purdue Swimming and Diving: Boilermakers win local meet in near-sweep

Freshman Brady Samuels leads the men's 200-yard medley relay. Samuels' relay team won first place. Lichao Shen | Staff Photographer

Purdue's senior swimmers made the most of the senior festivities on Friday night, following the ceremony by winning nearly every event in their first meet of the new year and final co-ed meet of the season.

Nine seniors were recognized for their contributions to Purdue swimming and diving at the beginning of the event. Afterwards both the men's and women's teams took part in 32 rounds of dual-meet competitive events against Indiana State and Wabash University, respectively.

Purdue's All-Americans continued to build their competitive resumes by nearly sweeping first place selections in the first half of the dual meet. Purdue swept the podiums in the first rounds of the medley relays, taking first, second and third place in the men's relay behind strong performances on the backstroke and butterfly rounds.

Senior Nick Sherman, an All-American Honorable Mention and a Big Ten silver 200 meter silver medalist last year, came within half a second of first place in the men's 50 meter, with a time of 20.34. Sherman set a personal record of 19.56 seconds for the same event in mid-November.

The men's team continued its run in the 400m individual medleys, where three Boilermakers took all but one of the top spots against their Wabash Rivals. Senior Brett Riley took first place, finishing in just under four minutes and beating out junior Blake Ratliff by five seconds.

Purdue's Kate Beavon won the first rounds of the women's 1,000m freestyle, never allowing her Indiana State opponents to pass her on her way to a dominating lead by the 40th lap. She finished with a time of 10:24.16, ending her run a full lap ahead of ISU swimmers Rhiannon Wozny and Rose Parsons.

ISU made a comeback during the women's 200m freestyle, taking first place off a highly contentious second lap that saw several Indiana State swimmers break past their Purdue counterparts.

Purdue's freshmen divers continued to find ways to impress, achieving high scores when it mattered most keeping Purdue afloat in the standings. Two Purdue freshmen garnered scores of 60 or above on their first attempts at the 3 meter, using high dives with high degrees of difficulty to keep the Boilermakers within a competitive range of other divers.

Freshmen Samuel Bennett, Sophie McAfee and Jordan Rzepka, as well as sophomore Jenna Sonnenberg, all took first place in their respective diving events. All four were met with cheers of support from their more experienced teammates on the sidelines, ending their walks of victory back to their teammates with a congratulatory hug.

Purdue will continue on to Big Ten competition when the team faces the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington on Jan. 22. Events will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.