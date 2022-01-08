Female killed in hit-and-run crash near Pecos, Cheyenne
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in the northeast part of the valley Friday night.
Police were called to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian shortly before 6 p.m near Pecos Road and Cheyenne Avenue.
The female victim, 36, was taken to UMC Trauma where she later died.
The car involved in the accident was identified as a silver Chevrolet Silverado with black accents.
The pedestrian’s death marks the 2nd traffic-related death in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2022
Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro's Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3786 or to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofNV.com . If your tip leads to a felony arrest or indictment, it could result in a cash reward.
