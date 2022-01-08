ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Female killed in hit-and-run crash near Pecos, Cheyenne

By Yan Kaner
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AV59Z_0dg1DjbQ00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash in the northeast part of the valley Friday night.

Police were called to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian shortly before 6 p.m near Pecos Road and Cheyenne Avenue.

The female victim, 36, was taken to UMC Trauma where she later died.

The car involved in the accident was identified as a silver Chevrolet Silverado with black accents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nVd3Z_0dg1DjbQ00
CREDIT: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

The pedestrian’s death marks the 2nd traffic-related death in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2022

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro’s Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3786 or to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofNV.com . If your tip leads to a felony arrest or indictment, it could result in a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Pecos#Umc Trauma#Chevrolet#Metro#Crimestoppers#Crimestoppersofnv Com
8 News Now

Victims identified in ‘shopping cart killer’ case

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Last month, the Fairfax County Police Chief announced that they had a man in custody who they were calling the ‘shopping cart killer.’ Anthony Robinson was charged in connection to the murder of two women and suspected of killing another two women. Two identities have been released by police: 29-year-old Cheyenne […]
FAIRFAX, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
8 News Now

8 News Now

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy