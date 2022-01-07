1/7/22 Purdue Memorial Union, Sneak Peek, Basement Renovations

The basement of the Memorial Union is in its final preparation and stages before its grand reopening at 10:30 a.m., Jan. 10. Starting in the summer of 2020, the Union went under renovation as part of the $47 million renovation. There will be 12 new dinning venues, 900 seats, 150 additional seats outside and more. The ground floor will have four performance stages and a lot of natural lighting. Even though there's a lot new, the design aimed to preserve the traditions of campus and the building.