1/7/22 Purdue Memorial Union, Sneak Peek, Basement Renovations

By Nina Taylor
 4 days ago
The basement of the Memorial Union is in its final preparation and stages before its grand reopening at 10:30 a.m., Jan. 10. Starting in the summer of 2020, the Union went under renovation as part of the $47 million renovation. There will be 12 new dinning venues, 900 seats, 150 additional seats outside and more. The ground floor will have four performance stages and a lot of natural lighting. Even though there's a lot new, the design aimed to preserve the traditions of campus and the building.

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

