Public Safety

Joseph Elledge, Convicted of Killing Wife Mengqi Ji, Misleading Cops, Gets 28-Year Sentence

By Aaron McDade
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The prosecution also called Elledge "the biggest complainer in the history of Boone County Jail," citing the 28 complaints he has filed in his time in...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 3

Newsweek

Newsweek

ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

