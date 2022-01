You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Will has been investing in the US through two boom and bust cycles of 1997-2000 and 2001- 08 and has been a part of the Indian Start-up ecosystem as an institutional investor in India from 2012 onwards, as a managing partner of Unitus Ventures. “The booms have been great. However, the busts were clearly very hard.” Will has a personal liking for early-stage investing - pre-seed through A - where he is able to provide a ton of value to founders based on his 38 years of experience as a 4 times serial entrepreneur and 2 times corporate leader.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO