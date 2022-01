SAN DIEGO, Calif. – In its first true road game of the year, No. 20 Colorado State could not get consistency on offense and lost at defending Mountain West champion San Diego State, 79-49, Saturday afternoon. The Rams suffered their first loss of the year and fell to 11-1 overall and 1-1 in league play, while the Aztecs improved to 10-3 and 2-0 in conference action.

