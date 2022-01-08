ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hawks' Cam Reddish: Available Friday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Reddish (ankle) is available Friday against the Lakers. Reddish was...

www.cbssports.com

NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
FanSided

NBA Trade Rumors: Atlanta Hawks will likely trade Cam Reddish?

NBA Trade Rumors: The Atlanta Hawks are likely to trade Cam Reddish at the trade deadline. Even though the Atlanta Hawks have been one of the more disappointing teams in the Eastern Conference, there’s still hope that this team can make a move up the standings during the second half of the season.
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Hawks Trade Features Cam Reddish To New York

Making the Eastern or Western Conference Finals is no small feat in the NBA, but it does not always mean that you are one of the best teams in the league either. A lot of things factor into how a season plays out and last season, all the stars aligned for the Atlanta Hawks to take down the Philadelphia 76ers en route to the Eastern Conference Finals.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Reddish
FanSided

Is Cam Reddish on the New Orleans Pelicans’ radar?

The New Orleans Pelicans will reportedly be buyers at the trade deadline, but who they are going to target is still a mystery. The Pels are clinging to the idea of making the play-in and Zion Williamson returning, two things that are long shot possibilities but not completely unrealistic. They...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#Lakers
numberfire.com

Hawks' Delon Wright coming off the bench on Friday

Atlanta Hawks point guard Delon Wright is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Wright will return to the bench on Friday with Trae Young (back) back in the starting lineup. Our models expect him to play 10.3 minutes against the Lakers. Wright's Friday...
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
Basketball
Sports
numberfire.com

Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic starting on Friday, Danilo Gallinari coming off the bench

Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Bogdanovic returns to the starting lineup on Friday with Danilo Gallinari moving to the bench. Our models expect him to play 27.8 minutes against the Lakers. Bogdanovic's Friday projection includes 13.8...
dsubluehawks.com

Blue Hawks victorious over Bruins in Friday night showdown

DICKINSON, N.D. – The Dickinson State women's basketball team rang in the new year in style with a 69-50 win over the visiting Bruins of Bellevue University on Friday night. With the win, the Blue Hawks improve to 3-16 overall and 1-1 in North Star action, while the Bruins fall to 7-10 overall and 0-2 in conference play.
DICKINSON, ND
NBA Analysis Network

Domantas Sabonis Mentioned As Elite Trade Target For Hawks

The 2021-22 NBA trade deadline is coming up quickly and teams are starting to gear up for what could be a flurry of moves. One intriguing team to keep an eye on is the Atlanta Hawks, who could look to take a swing ahead of the deadline. Could a player like Indiana Pacers’ All-Star center Domantas Sabonis be a potential target?
