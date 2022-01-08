Hawks' Cam Reddish: Available Friday

The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
NBA Trade Rumors: The Atlanta Hawks are likely to trade Cam Reddish at the trade deadline. Even though the Atlanta Hawks have been one of the more disappointing teams in the Eastern Conference, there’s still hope that this team can make a move up the standings during the second half of the season.
Making the Eastern or Western Conference Finals is no small feat in the NBA, but it does not always mean that you are one of the best teams in the league either. A lot of things factor into how a season plays out and last season, all the stars aligned for the Atlanta Hawks to take down the Philadelphia 76ers en route to the Eastern Conference Finals.
The New Orleans Pelicans will reportedly be buyers at the trade deadline, but who they are going to target is still a mystery. The Pels are clinging to the idea of making the play-in and Zion Williamson returning, two things that are long shot possibilities but not completely unrealistic. They...
Atlanta Hawks point guard Delon Wright is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Wright will return to the bench on Friday with Trae Young (back) back in the starting lineup. Our models expect him to play 10.3 minutes against the Lakers. Wright's Friday...
We’ve seen some fireworks two quarters in as the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks have combined for 125 points. Either team is in a position to win, but Los Angeles leads 64-61. Shooting guard Malik Monk has led the way so far for the Lakers, as he...
Time for another part of our ongoing Trade Rumor Rankings series, where HoopsHype takes the five players who have appeared most often on our Trade Rumors Page over the past week. This week is headlined by the enigmatic Russell Westbrook, as well as by up-and-coming swingman Cam Reddish. Let’s jump...
Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Bogdanovic returns to the starting lineup on Friday with Danilo Gallinari moving to the bench. Our models expect him to play 27.8 minutes against the Lakers. Bogdanovic's Friday projection includes 13.8...
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (back) is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Young has been upgraded to available and will start against the Lakers on Friday. Delon Wright moves to the bench. Our models expect Young to play 35.2 minutes against Los Angeles.
DICKINSON, N.D. – The Dickinson State women's basketball team rang in the new year in style with a 69-50 win over the visiting Bruins of Bellevue University on Friday night. With the win, the Blue Hawks improve to 3-16 overall and 1-1 in North Star action, while the Bruins fall to 7-10 overall and 0-2 in conference play.
The 2021-22 NBA trade deadline is coming up quickly and teams are starting to gear up for what could be a flurry of moves. One intriguing team to keep an eye on is the Atlanta Hawks, who could look to take a swing ahead of the deadline. Could a player like Indiana Pacers’ All-Star center Domantas Sabonis be a potential target?
While the Ben Simmons saga continues in Philadelphia, the rest of the league tries to find out what will happen with the 76ers and their disgruntled star. Simmons is yet to play a single game for the team this season, citing mental health issues as the reason he's unable to play.
