ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Active against Lakers

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Bogdanovic (conditioning) is available for Friday's game against the Lakers....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Continues strong return

Bogdanovic had 19 points (8-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Sunday's 106-93 loss to the Clippers. Since returning from health and safety protocols, Bogdanovic has had back-to-back solid efforts. He co-led Atlanta in scoring Sunday and has returned to a key role. His contributions are limited outside of scoring, but Bogdanovic remains worth monitoring across all formats.
NBA
peachtreehoops.com

Hawks unable to stabilize defense in loss to Lakers

The Atlanta Hawks allowed yet another opponent to produce an outlier shooting performance in their Friday evening loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. The issue is that it is becoming increasingly clear that their own defensive performance is the common denominator in these performances. Los Angeles went 17-for-41 from the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Hawks#Health And Safety
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Twitter explodes after Klay incredible poster dunk, epic snarl

Klay Thompson is back and the Warriors shooting guard made that absolutely clear with a massive dunk late in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night at Chase Center. Klay got Cavs center Jarrett Allen on a switch, drove around him and made a loud statement with...
NBA
Cavaliers Nation

Video: Klay Thompson throws down monster poster dunk vs. Cavs

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson threw down an emphatic dunk in his return to the lineup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thompson blew by Jarrett Allen on a switch and finished with a poster dunk. It was a promising sign for the veteran guard as he is coming off two major surgeries and hasn’t played in an NBA game since 2019.
NBA
FanSided

The Bulls should thank the Los Angeles Lakers for these 3 guards

Although those times seem very far today, it was not a too long time ago when the Los Angeles Lakers were going through one of the worst periods of their history. After winning the second championship of a back-to-back in 2010 and losing Kobe Bryant to a torn Achilles injury in 2013, they became one of the worst teams in the NBA for quite a few years, and the process to rise again was quite long and painful.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Isiah Thomas takes shot at Michael Jordan on Twitter

Isiah Thomas sure knows how to hold a grudge. The retired Detroit Pistons legend took to Twitter over the weekend to take a swipe at longtime rival Michael Jordan. Thomas commented on a post about how both Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James were now in the NBA’s top ten of all-time in three of the five major statistical categories.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nuggets signing DeMarcus Cousins

Shams Charania: The Denver Nuggets are planning to sign free agent center DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The projected rotation for the Nuggets if/when DeMarcus Cousins enters the fold is pretty straightforward. Cousins will play. Not playing him would be odd. I bet he plays the other center minutes behind Jokić.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Sunday’s Tacko Fall News

The Cleveland Cavaliers have established themselves as one of the NBA’s most entertaining teams so far this season. Unfortunately, a move that the organization made on Sunday may hurt their standing among neutral fans. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Cavaliers plan to waive center Tacko Fall. The...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy