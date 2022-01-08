Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic: Active against Lakers

Bogdanovic had 19 points (8-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Sunday's 106-93 loss to the Clippers. Since returning from health and safety protocols, Bogdanovic has had back-to-back solid efforts. He co-led Atlanta in scoring Sunday and has returned to a key role. His contributions are limited outside of scoring, but Bogdanovic remains worth monitoring across all formats.
Serbian NBA star Bogdan Bogdanovic has expressed his support fpr world No. 1 Novak Djokovic. Djokovic is being detained in an immigration hotel in Melbourne as he awaits his court hearing that will determine whether or not he is allowed to play the Australian Open. Bogdanovic wore a tshirt that...
The Atlanta Hawks allowed yet another opponent to produce an outlier shooting performance in their Friday evening loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. The issue is that it is becoming increasingly clear that their own defensive performance is the common denominator in these performances. Los Angeles went 17-for-41 from the...
Sarah K. Spencer: Bogdan Bogdanovic: “We are playing bad right now. We cannot say we are a good team right now, because we are not. Simple as that.” Says the Hawks have to look in the mirror. Source: Twitter @sarah_k_spence. What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Sarah K....
Tonight, Klay Thompson officially returns to the NBA hardwood for the first time since 2019. It’s a huge game for the Golden State Warriors, who will get one of the game’s best shooters back in their lineup as they shoot for a championship. They face the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Chase Center.
The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
Klay Thompson is back and the Warriors shooting guard made that absolutely clear with a massive dunk late in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night at Chase Center. Klay got Cavs center Jarrett Allen on a switch, drove around him and made a loud statement with...
DeMarcus Cousins may have a new team very soon. Cousins was let go by the Milwaukee Bucks during the week. But he has already talked with some other teams and could end up signing with the Denver Nuggets. Marc J. Spears reported Saturday that Cousins is set to meet with...
Kendrick Perkins has become quite the outspoken talking head on ESPN in recent years, and his scorching takes have caught the eyes of many. He has beefed with current NBA players in recent times as well, and his latest comments regarding the Boston Celtics have led to some more drama in the NBA world.
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson threw down an emphatic dunk in his return to the lineup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thompson blew by Jarrett Allen on a switch and finished with a poster dunk. It was a promising sign for the veteran guard as he is coming off two major surgeries and hasn’t played in an NBA game since 2019.
Although those times seem very far today, it was not a too long time ago when the Los Angeles Lakers were going through one of the worst periods of their history. After winning the second championship of a back-to-back in 2010 and losing Kobe Bryant to a torn Achilles injury in 2013, they became one of the worst teams in the NBA for quite a few years, and the process to rise again was quite long and painful.
Isiah Thomas sure knows how to hold a grudge. The retired Detroit Pistons legend took to Twitter over the weekend to take a swipe at longtime rival Michael Jordan. Thomas commented on a post about how both Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James were now in the NBA’s top ten of all-time in three of the five major statistical categories.
The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in blowout fashion Saturday night, a game that clearly meant more to one team than the other. Dallas played most of its starters to gain some momentum for the playoffs while Philadelphia rested all but three of its starters with the Eagles having their playoff spot secure.
Shams Charania: The Denver Nuggets are planning to sign free agent center DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The projected rotation for the Nuggets if/when DeMarcus Cousins enters the fold is pretty straightforward. Cousins will play. Not playing him would be odd. I bet he plays the other center minutes behind Jokić.
The Cleveland Cavaliers have established themselves as one of the NBA’s most entertaining teams so far this season. Unfortunately, a move that the organization made on Sunday may hurt their standing among neutral fans. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Cavaliers plan to waive center Tacko Fall. The...
