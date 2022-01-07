ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Today's letters: Readers comment on medication, DeSantis and Trump

By Ocala Star-Banner
Ocala Star Banner
Ocala Star Banner
 2 days ago
Medications

We have to hunt with magnifiers to find the directions on how to use over-the-counter medicines, like how many pills a day. This should be in front, where they advertise their big name.

Yvette Baini, Ocala

DeSantis doesn’t understand CRT

“Stop Woke Act?” Gov. DeSantis reminds me of the former White House occupant, just when you think he has hit bottom, he follows with something else even more revolting.

Although I must applaud DeSantis and his political propaganda machine. They have scored a twofer with the “Stop Woke Act” slogan. They have skillfully combined two self-induced beliefs of the right’s personality cult followers — there is no racism and there is no social injustice.

The act proposes to ban critical race theory in schools, although it is not in our schools, and “protect employees against a hostile work environment due to critical race theory training.” I would guess most of the U.S. population doesn’t even know the ideology of critical race theory, much less the intentions of someone with critical race theory training.

Simply and clearly, critical race theory, developed in the ’70s, is about how race operated in our history and how it exists in the present, and argues that white supremacy still influences our legal systems.

Those who say we can’t teach children about racism are, in effect, saying we don’t want things to change. The subject of the Holocaust and the Nazi era is mandatory in German schools; they don’t want to repeat the past.

American institutions of learning have failed miserably at teaching the truth about racism and, as far as I’m concerned, the Stop Woke Act is just one more effort to maintain white supremacy. DeSantis needs to go along with the rest of the personality cult followers.

Mark K. Meredith, Ocala

Immoral Bidens

All of the members of the Trump family are self-made millionaires. He was a president who never took a paycheck and didn't abuse the family name for political or financial gain. He had no need to!

President Trump put America first and set goals all liberals said were unattainable. He proved them wrong; his accomplishments foreign and domestic will never be duplicated.

President Biden's first days in office were to erase Trump's legacy by executive order. How has that worked out? Find a more corrupt, immoral political family in the 20th century and continuing into the 21st century than the Bidens! They and their Democratic cohorts in the Senate and Congress have made a shambles of our Constitution.

The one family member who exemplifies the family's moral values is Hunter Biden. Catholics are all bound in faith with the 10 Commandments — but he has broken every one of them. Who is his mentor? "Don't forget 10% for the big guy." Fifty years of political "pay for play" has made all of the family members millionaires — including money to Hunter to start up an investment firm from China and millions from other countries he has dealt with.

Biden's factual statements and truthfulness have been in question since his days in college, law school, Congress, the Senate, his vice presidency and now. He has difficulty discerning truth from fiction — and repeats misinformation often.

The states of Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania did not follow state constitutional law. Only state legislators have the legal authority to change election laws, and all are in the process to remedy the transgressions. Call it what you want, but it was illegal. The year 2022 and the affirmation of the inept Congress and Senate will be rectified by Americans in the election.

Tony Gurdak, Ocala

Write to us

Send a letter to the editor (up to 250 words) to osbletters@starbanner.com. Letters must include the writer's full name and city of residence. Guest columns of up to 750 words are also accepted on a limited basis. More information on submitting letters and columns can be found at bit.ly/starbanneropinion.

Comments / 0

