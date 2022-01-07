ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

A2IM Revives Black Independent Music Accelerator For 2022

By Ian Courtney
celebrityaccess.com
 3 days ago

(CelebrityAccess) — The American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) announced the return of its a fellowship initiative designed to amplify black voices in the indie music sector for a second year. The program is intended to provide a platform for black-owned business in the independent sector, bringing additional...

iheart.com

$QUID NICE On Going Independent, Drill Music, Sampling, Death of Soundcloud

Today on On The Radar Staten Island is in the building! Rapper $quid Nice who recently has gone independent stopped by the show today after dropping a number of singles under his new alias. $quid broke down his name change as well as going independent, his take on the current sample culture in NYC, drill music, the death of soundcloud + more!
STATEN ISLAND, NY
riffmagazine.com

SF Ballet and Conservatory of Music partner on fellowship for Black musicians

The San Francisco Ballet and the Conservatory of Music have announced a fellowship that will provide Black musicians with tuition, housing and stipend for the conservatory’s one-year Professional Studies Certificate in Instrumental Performance, as well as the opportunity to rehearse and perform with the SF Ballet Orchestra and other training and support.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
musictimes.com

Mystery Behind James Mtume's Cause of Death: R&B Trailblazer was 76

James Mtume, a famed record producer, percussionist, and a trailblazer in the R&B genre, has passed away at the age of 76. Journalist Dyana Williams confirmed the tragic news online by writing, "James Mtume has transitioned." At the time of this writing, his cause of death remains a mystery. Mtume...
MUSIC
rollingout.com

Legendary DJ Kay Slay on life support

The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
CELEBRITIES
BET

R&B Trailblazer James Mtume Reportedly Dead at Age 76

Philadelphia-born percussionist James Mtume has reportedly passed away at the age of 76. Confirmed by Lisa Lucas on Twitter, his niece wrote, “So much loss. So much grief. Rest in power to Uncle Mtume. My late father’s partner-in-crime[.] The co-creator of the songs of my life (and about my birth!). He was [an] essential part of the life of the man who made me, therefore me too. Gone now. He will be dearly, eternally missed.”
MUSIC
Essence

Meet The Black Composers Behind The Music Of Today's Biggest Films

Increasingly, talents like Terence Blanchard, Kris Bowers and Amanda Jones are having their say on the soundtracks of major movie projects. Black composers are still a rarity in the entertainment industry—but, increasingly, these talents are having their say on the soundtracks of films and TV shows. This year, the...
TV SHOWS
WKBW-TV

'Music Man' revival on hold as star infected with COVID

NEW YORK (AP) — The Broadway revival of “The Music Man” has been one of the hottest tickets in town and it has limped along without co-star Sutton Foster. But now the show is being shuttered until the new year because Hugh Jackman has tested positive for the coronavirus.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kwbu.org

SHOUT! Black Gospel Music Moments - Sondra "Blinky" Williams

Former Andrae Crouch protegee, Blinky Williams moved easily between soul and gospel music. Click to listen to this episode. Click the title above to read along. Welcome to Shout! Black Gospel Music Moments. I’m Robert Darden. Andrae Crouch’s original group – while still in his teens – included Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famer Billy Preston and four extraordinary female vocalists: Andrae’s twin sister Sandra, Gloria Jones, who recorded the original “Tainted Love,” Enda Wright of the Honeycombs, and Sondra “Blinky Williams.” All would go on to a degree of well-deserved musical fame. Williams would record for Motown, including an album of duets with the great Edwin Starr of “25 Miles” fame, provide the voice for the TV series “Good Times” theme, and release dozens of marvelous Northern Soul 45s and LPs. The daughter of a pastor, she also recorded gospel music from time to time, including this wonderfully slow and jazzy rendition of the old spiritual “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands” on the VeeJay label from the mid-‘60s. Even in this short showcase, I think you can hear Blinky Williams’ one-of-a-kind talent! MUSIC: “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands,” 45 Sondra “Blinky” Williams I’m Robert Darden … “Shout! Black Gospel Music Moments” is produced by KWBU, the Black Gospel Music Restoration Project at Baylor University Libraries and is funded by generous support from the Prichard Foundation.
MUSIC
bizjournals

Innowise accelerator

The coronavirus pandemic has created a new norm which leverages digital technologies to help connect people and commerce, while also presenting tremendous opportunities for entrepreneurs to reimagine how we live and do business. For the first time, Innowise brings together startups, corporations, investors, governments, and universities under one roof – virtually and sometimes literally – to solve the big problems facing our post-pandemic world.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WISH-TV

Inaugural Black art and music event highlights local creatives

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An inaugural event at Garfield Park Arts Center on Wednesday celebrated Black art and music while also recognizing Kwanzaa. For many Black and minority artists around Indianapolis, getting exposure is vital. This Black music and art event is one way to do just that, but it also a chance to educate the public.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
blac.media

Revival Week

It’s time to get intentional about your connections and revival week is the perfect place to start. Copper House Revival Week has invited key influencers and thought leaders in the Detroit cannabis community to shed light on a variety of topics. The activities will provide food, drinks, vendors and of course cannabis.
DETROIT, MI
celebrityaccess.com

Christian Recording Artist Matt Redman Signs A Catalog Deal With Primary Wave

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Following their 2019 partnership with Gaither Music Group, music publisher Primary Wave announced it has expanded its presence in the world of Christian music through a partnership with singer-songwriter Matt Redman. The deal includes a stake for Primary Wave in the income stream generated by...
RELIGION
celebrityaccess.com

COVID Surge Pushes Blues Summit And Maple Blues Awards Back To June

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — The Toronto Blues Society announced that the 2021 Blues Summit and the 25th annual Maple Blues Awards have been pushed back to June due to current provincial restrictions and travel limitations imposed due to the latest surge in COVID-19 cases. The Blues Summit will now take...
PUBLIC HEALTH
washingtoninformer.com

BOOK REVIEW: ‘She Raised Her Voice! 50 Black Women Who Sang Their Way into Music History’ by Jordannah Elizabeth, Illustrated by Briana Dengoue

That’s often the start of some good music. The sound of sticks hitting cymbals. The pat of a hand on a stomach or thigh, just keeping the beat. It’s what your toes do when you’re about to break out into a dance because the tunes are just so good. Tap, clap, tap, and read “She Raised Her Voice! by Jordannah Elizabeth, illustrated by Briana Dengoue.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Tyler Morning Telegraph

HBAR Foundation Announces Partnership with A.R. Rahman to Create Content for A New NFT Platform That Supports India's Independent Music Community

Featuring Exclusive First NFT Drop From Oscar and Grammy-Winning Composer A.R. Rahman. DALLAS, Jan. 7, 2022 /CNW/ -- The HBAR Foundation today announced a partnership with Indian composer, producer and musician A.R. Rahman, to create content for a new NFT music platform focused on India's independent music community. The HBAR Foundation is providing a grant and organizational support for development and growth of the NFT platform, scheduled to launch in the first quarter of 2022.
MUSIC

