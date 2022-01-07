A2IM Revives Black Independent Music Accelerator For 2022

Former Andrae Crouch protegee, Blinky Williams moved easily between soul and gospel music. Click to listen to this episode. Click the title above to read along. Welcome to Shout! Black Gospel Music Moments. I’m Robert Darden. Andrae Crouch’s original group – while still in his teens – included Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Famer Billy Preston and four extraordinary female vocalists: Andrae’s twin sister Sandra, Gloria Jones, who recorded the original “Tainted Love,” Enda Wright of the Honeycombs, and Sondra “Blinky Williams.” All would go on to a degree of well-deserved musical fame. Williams would record for Motown, including an album of duets with the great Edwin Starr of “25 Miles” fame, provide the voice for the TV series “Good Times” theme, and release dozens of marvelous Northern Soul 45s and LPs. The daughter of a pastor, she also recorded gospel music from time to time, including this wonderfully slow and jazzy rendition of the old spiritual “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands” on the VeeJay label from the mid-‘60s. Even in this short showcase, I think you can hear Blinky Williams’ one-of-a-kind talent! MUSIC: “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands,” 45 Sondra “Blinky” Williams I’m Robert Darden … “Shout! Black Gospel Music Moments” is produced by KWBU, the Black Gospel Music Restoration Project at Baylor University Libraries and is funded by generous support from the Prichard Foundation.

