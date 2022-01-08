ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Police union issues warning to officers regarding Manhattan DA’s office

By Sarah Vasile
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

NEW YORK — The Sergeants Benevolent Association is urging officers to be “hyper-vigilant” when dealing with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, according to a statement sent out Friday.

The warning comes after an arresting officer claims an assistant district attorney “intentionally omitted” details about a Manhattan shoplifting incident. SBA President Vincent Vallelong said the suspect in that case used cutting shears to threaten store employees, a detail that was left out of the ADA’s report.

The arresting officer in that case refused to sign the report, according to SBA’s statement.

“Make sure that what you sign is exactly what happened,” Vallelong said. “I don’t think we have to tell you that if you sign something prepared by a Manhattan District Attorney that is inaccurate, they will blame you and prosecute you.”

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg recently made changes to policies on both incarceration and prosecution, frustrating police unions.

Bragg defended the changes, saying they “make us safer [and] free up prosecutorial resources to focus on violent crime.”

Comments / 33

fern NYC
2d ago

In washington heights / the drug dealers have a block by ny moms apt / with a menu board what they selling !!!!!!! Heroin $ / cocaine / weed / etc!!!!! And coos drive by like its a deli.. no action

Reply(5)
9
Frankenstein
2d ago

Alvin Bragg the only way he'll get that his policies hurt people is if his mother gets mugged or worse himself

Reply(1)
16
rabbitrun
2d ago

If I was a NYC Police Officer I would put in my time,sit in my car and just go home at the end of my shift.

Reply
7
 

