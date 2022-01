ESXi 6.5 on 5 different hosts in production. I want to create an isolated environment/network where I can restore two old guest VMs(to the same host), one of them being an Active Directory server. They will be restored to the existing production SAN due to their size. I don't want ANY network access to or from these guest VMs, just for them to be able to communicate with each other and accessible via the vSphere Remote Console. Can this be done?

