James Corden Cancels The Late Late Show After Testing Positive For COVID-19

By Ian Courtney
celebrityaccess.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CelebrityAccess) — James Corden, host of CBS’s The Late Late Show, announced on Thursday that he’s tested positive for COVID-19. Corden, who is 43, revealed his diagnosis via...

The Hollywood Reporter

Stephen Colbert Says ‘The Late Show’ Will Remain in Ed Sullivan Theater as Late Night Grapples With COVID-19

Stephen Colbert addressed the impact the recent surge in COVID-19 cases is having on late night television and declared that whatever happens on The Late Show, filming for the CBS variety talk series will remain in the Ed Sullivan Theater. Just one day after Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon revealed his breakthrough COVID-19 diagnosis during the show’s holiday break and hours after Late Night host Seth Meyers announced that he was canceling the rest of this week’s shows following a positive test, Colbert addressed the various responses across the late night landscape to filming safely amid a national high in positive...
Boston Globe

Coronavirus hits late-night shows as James Corden, Seth Meyers test positive and Jimmy Fallon urges vaccinations

It feels a bit like deja vu at the late-night shows. The same week Seth Meyers announced he tested positive for the coronavirus, Jimmy Fallon designated a segment of "The Tonight Show" to discussing his own experience with covid-19. Fallon tested positive during his holiday break last month when he swung by the NBC headquarters in New York to film a bit for "Saturday Night Live." He said on Monday's show that he was briefly quarantined in an office before being sent home to isolate.
Variety

Savannah Guthrie Tests Positive for Coronavirus in Latest Infection at NBC

Savannah Guthrie, the co-anchor of NBC’s venerable “Today” franchise revealed Monday morning she had tested positive for coronavirus, marking the latest infection of top talent who use NBCUniversal’s New York headquarters as a base for production. Guthrie said during Monday’s “Today” broadcast that she was dealing with “little sniffles, not much more than that” while talking to her co-host Hoda Kotb. Kotb was out from the studio last week after she tested positive for coronavirus. She said Monday that she had subsequently tested negative and was back at Studio 1A, the show’s longtime studio. The “Today” hosts aren’t the only NBC personnel...
Deadline

Seth Meyers Returns To ‘Late Night’ After Covid Break, Will Host Remotely – Watch

Last week was the week the late-night hosts contracted Covid with Late Night’s Seth Meyers and The Late Late Show’s James Corden both being hit by the virus. Meyers will return to host his NBC show this evening, although the former SNL star will record remotely after receiving his positive test last week. Tonight’s show will feature Senator Bernie Sanders and Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn as well as a new A Closer Look segment. Meyers is no stranger to recording his show remotely, having spent much of the pandemic filming from his attic as well as his in-law’s house. Elsewhere, in late-night, Jimmy Kimmel...
The Hollywood Reporter

Savannah Guthrie Tests Positive for COVID-19

Savannah Guthrie has tested positive for COVID-19. The Today show anchor shared her breakthrough case to Hoda Kotb at the top of NBC’s morning show on Monday. “We’re trading places. I’m working from home. You’re back in the studio. You have a negative test for COVID. I just tested positive for COVID, so here we go,” she told Kotb, who has since returned to the studio after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. Guthrie, whom Today reported is vaccinated and has received a booster shot, shared that she has felt mild symptoms. “Little sniffles, not much more than that,” she said. When later speaking to...
Deadline

‘Today’ Co-Anchor Savannah Guthrie Tests Positive For Covid, Works From Home; Hoda Kotb Back In Studio

“We’re trading places,” Today‘s Savannah Guthrie, working from home this morning after testing positive for Covid, told her fellow co-anchor Hoda Kotb this morning. “I’m working from home, you’re back in the studio.” Kotb, who missed work last Thursday and Friday after testing positive, was back at NBC’s Studio 1A this morning after receiving two consecutive negative Covid tests. Both co-anchors had been vaccinated and boosted and say they suffered only minor symptoms. “Little sniffles, not much more than that,” Guthrie said this morning. Later on this morning’s show, Guthrie said she feels “really good,” and expects to be working from home for a couple days before returning to the studio. With the recent surge in Omicron variant cases, a number of television personalities have either worked remotely or missed episodes over the last week, including The View‘s Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Ana Navarro and NBC’s Late Night host Seth Meyers. All were vaccinated and boosted, and are reportedly experiencing mild cases of Covid while remaining isolated at home. NBC’s Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon has said he tested positive at the beginning of his show’s holiday break and is back at work. Watch Guthrie’s announcement above.
EW.com

houstonianonline.com

