James Corden Cancels The Late Late Show After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Stephen Colbert addressed the impact the recent surge in COVID-19 cases is having on late night television and declared that whatever happens on The Late Show, filming for the CBS variety talk series will remain in the Ed Sullivan Theater.
Just one day after Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon revealed his breakthrough COVID-19 diagnosis during the show’s holiday break and hours after Late Night host Seth Meyers announced that he was canceling the rest of this week’s shows following a positive test, Colbert addressed the various responses across the late night landscape to filming safely amid a national high in positive...
It feels a bit like deja vu at the late-night shows. The same week Seth Meyers announced he tested positive for the coronavirus, Jimmy Fallon designated a segment of "The Tonight Show" to discussing his own experience with covid-19. Fallon tested positive during his holiday break last month when he swung by the NBC headquarters in New York to film a bit for "Saturday Night Live." He said on Monday's show that he was briefly quarantined in an office before being sent home to isolate.
Savannah Guthrie, the co-anchor of NBC’s venerable “Today” franchise revealed Monday morning she had tested positive for coronavirus, marking the latest infection of top talent who use NBCUniversal’s New York headquarters as a base for production.
Guthrie said during Monday’s “Today” broadcast that she was dealing with “little sniffles, not much more than that” while talking to her co-host Hoda Kotb. Kotb was out from the studio last week after she tested positive for coronavirus. She said Monday that she had subsequently tested negative and was back at Studio 1A, the show’s longtime studio.
The “Today” hosts aren’t the only NBC personnel...
Last week was the week the late-night hosts contracted Covid with Late Night’s Seth Meyers and The Late Late Show’s James Corden both being hit by the virus.
Meyers will return to host his NBC show this evening, although the former SNL star will record remotely after receiving his positive test last week.
Tonight’s show will feature Senator Bernie Sanders and Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn as well as a new A Closer Look segment.
Meyers is no stranger to recording his show remotely, having spent much of the pandemic filming from his attic as well as his in-law’s house.
Elsewhere, in late-night, Jimmy Kimmel...
Savannah Guthrie has tested positive for COVID-19. The Today show anchor shared her breakthrough case to Hoda Kotb at the top of NBC’s morning show on Monday.
“We’re trading places. I’m working from home. You’re back in the studio. You have a negative test for COVID. I just tested positive for COVID, so here we go,” she told Kotb, who has since returned to the studio after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.
Guthrie, whom Today reported is vaccinated and has received a booster shot, shared that she has felt mild symptoms. “Little sniffles, not much more than that,” she said.
When later speaking to...
Tori Spelling has shared that her entire family tested positive for COVID-19. The 48-year-old actress — who shares kids Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4, with husband Dean McDermott — revealed in an Instagram post on Friday that people were "getting frustrated not getting responses" from her, so she decided to explain why.
(CelebrityAccess) – Former Jennifer Love Hewitt, Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Simpson, Katy Perry et al. … flame and guitarist, John Mayer has tested positive in a breakthrough case of COVID-19. In the wake of his positive test, Mayer has dropped out of Dead & Company’s, “Playing in the Sand”...
Today show anchor Hoda Kotb has tested positive for COVID and is isolating at home, it was revealed on Thursday, as the TV host was absent from the morning show for the second day in a row. The 57-year-old - who is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot...
“We’re trading places,” Today‘s Savannah Guthrie, working from home this morning after testing positive for Covid, told her fellow co-anchor Hoda Kotb this morning. “I’m working from home, you’re back in the studio.”
Kotb, who missed work last Thursday and Friday after testing positive, was back at NBC’s Studio 1A this morning after receiving two consecutive negative Covid tests. Both co-anchors had been vaccinated and boosted and say they suffered only minor symptoms.
“Little sniffles, not much more than that,” Guthrie said this morning.
Later on this morning’s show, Guthrie said she feels “really good,” and expects to be working from home for a couple days before returning to the studio.
With the recent surge in Omicron variant cases, a number of television personalities have either worked remotely or missed episodes over the last week, including The View‘s Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Ana Navarro and NBC’s Late Night host Seth Meyers. All were vaccinated and boosted, and are reportedly experiencing mild cases of Covid while remaining isolated at home. NBC’s Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon has said he tested positive at the beginning of his show’s holiday break and is back at work.
Watch Guthrie’s announcement above.
Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
Full House star Bob Saget has died at age 65, Closer Weekly can confirm, and is survived by his three daughters and his second wife, Kelly Rizzo. The food blogger, with whom he found love again in 2015, changed his whole perspective on getting married a second time. “I didn’t...
Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson may have a filthy moniker from Scott Disick. Scott couldn't resist leaving a cheeky comment on Instagram after Kim Kardashian posted a picture of herself in a swimsuit on Thursday. 'Where is the tripod!'. There was some evidence that it was in reference to Davidson's...
Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson, 30, has had a baby with another woman during his relationship with reality star Khloe Kardashian. It happened on his birthday last year, right after Khloe congratulated him on Instagram and wrote that he “loves her so much”. Then Tristan boarded a plane for a competition and got into bed with model Maralie Nichols daily Mail.
The Today Show was missing one of its best-loved hosts earlier this month, as Hoda Kotb was noticeably absent from the show from Monday, December 6th onwards, with the likes of Michelle Buteau and Willie Geist filling in for her during her unexplaine...
On Season 2, 90 Day Fiance was just getting off the ground. Jason Hitch was on that season, at the time on his romantic journey with Cassia Tavares. The married before divorcing in 2018 after some very public disagreements and even an arrest. Now, Jason has passed away at the...
Jenna Bush Hager celebrated her "sister-wife" Savannah Guthrie's 50th birthday on Monday with some incredible photos – including one of the duo rocking super short hair. The Today star marked her co-anchor's milestone day with a touching tribute on Instagram that left fans reaching for a box of tissues. She penned: "My sister-wife, devoted friend, litigator of all things literally, dog-sweater-wearing, enthusiastic partier until 9pm turns 5-0 today."
Even though the last episode of Full House aired way back in 1995, it's never too late to learn fascinating tidbits about the iconic family friendly sitcom. This latest one is brought to you by Jesse Katsopolis himself, John Stamos. Earlier this year while promoting his narrator role for the...
A report believed that the recently recruited "The Voice" judge Ariana Grande had been kicked out of the show after appearing for one season. Apparently, the "Save Your Tears" singer has made the NBC musical competition "flopped" with viewers and now seemed to make the show less interesting if they keep her around.
Comments / 0