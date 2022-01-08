9OT high school basketball scoreboard Jan. 7, 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tune in to #9OT on Friday night for high school basketball highlights and scores with Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver and Sam Guzman.

Girl’s High School Basketball

TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Coronado

Franklin

27

45

Socorro

Eastwood

38

53

Chapin

Burges (GOTW)

51

64

El Dorado

Hanks

39

24

Horizon

Ysleta

32

37

Bowie

Andress

32

56

Pebble Hills

Americas

62

49

Mountain View

Harmony

61

16

Parkland

Canutillo

38

29



Boy’s High School Basketball

TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE CORONADO

FRANKLIN

51

61

JEFFERSON

EL PASO HIGH

35

60

CHAPIN

BURGES

60

40

BEL AIR

DEL VALLE

68

50

BOWIE

ANDRESS

42

70

CANUTILLO

PARKLAND

69

75

PEBBLE HILLS

AMERICAS

20

47

EASTWOOD

SOCORRO

73

24



