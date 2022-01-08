ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

#9OT high school basketball scoreboard Jan. 7, 2022

By Aaron J. Montes
KTSM
KTSM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QFSZT_0dg18v5U00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tune in to #9OT on Friday night for high school basketball highlights and scores with Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver and Sam Guzman.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Girl’s High School Basketball

TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE
Coronado
Franklin
27
45
Socorro
Eastwood
38
53
Chapin
Burges (GOTW)
51
64
El Dorado
Hanks
39
24
Horizon
Ysleta
32
37
Bowie
Andress
32
56
Pebble Hills
Americas
62
49
Mountain View
Harmony
61
16
Parkland
Canutillo
38
29

Boy’s High School Basketball

TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE
CORONADO
FRANKLIN
51
61
JEFFERSON
EL PASO HIGH
35
60
CHAPIN
BURGES
60
40
BEL AIR
DEL VALLE
68
50
BOWIE
ANDRESS
42
70
CANUTILLO
PARKLAND
69
75
PEBBLE HILLS
AMERICAS
20
47
EASTWOOD
SOCORRO
73
24
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTSM

With Coach Forbes on their mind, Andress-Chapin battle in the Northeast

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The high school basketball season rolls on with Tuesday night games scheduled across the city. The 22nd ranked Americas Trail Blazers beat Franklin, the Chapin girls upset Andress in a Top-20 showdown, but all eyes were on the Andress-Chapin boys going head-to-head with more than just a basketball game on […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Coronado tabs Mike Pry as head football coach

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s a new era of high school football at Coronado. The Thunderbirds naming Pebble Hills assistant coach, Mike Pry, as their next head football coach and athletic coordinator on Monday. Pry, who is a Coronado alum, has been a key member of the Pebble Hills coaching staff since the school […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

SDSU transfer Ché Evans logs first practice with UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Nearly a month after announcing his plans to transfer from San Diego State to UTEP, Ché Evans logged his first practice with the Miners on Monday. Evans, a former 3-star prospect out of high school, played in 10 games with SDSU during the 2020-2021 season. The 6-foot-6 forward entered the […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
El Paso, TX
Education
State
Texas State
El Paso, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Basketball
El Paso, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Education
KTSM

UTEP women’s game at Southern Miss rescheduled

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The UTEP women’s basketball team has a new date for their Conference USA game at Southern Miss. The Miners and Golden Eagles will now match up on Monday, Jan. 17 at 12 p.m. MT. Last week, UTEP women’s basketball had both their road games at Louisiana Tech and Southern Miss postponed […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Aggies preparing for WAC stretch, leaning on close-game experience

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The New Mexico State men’s basketball team has won eight in-a-row, but know the most difficult stretch of their schedule lies ahead. The Aggies (13-2, 3-0 in WAC) are coming off a forfeit win against Lamar, followed by a 12-point win over UTRGV last Saturday. They will host Tarleton State […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

UTEP continues C-USA play at Charlotte on Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Coming off a 33-point win over Southern Miss last Saturday at the Don Haskins Center, the UTEP men’s basketball team will look to put together back-to-back wins in a road matchup against Charlotte on Thursday night. UTEP (8-7, 1-2 in C-USA) finds themselves back above the .500 mark, but still […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

New Mexico State set to host Tarleton for first time in 58 years

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — The New Mexico State men’s basketball team has won eight in-a-row, one of the longest win streaks in the country, but the Aggies know the most difficult stretch of their schedule lies ahead. The Aggies (13-2, 3-0 in WAC) are coming off a forfeit win against Lamar, followed by a […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Dorado#Highschool#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store#Gotw#Jefferson El Paso#Bel Air Del#Canutillo Parkland#Pebble Hills Americas#Nexstar Media Inc#Ktsm 9 News
KTSM

Locomotive FC gets their goalie; Beigl signs for 2022 Season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Monday, El Paso Locomotive FC officials announced that the club had inked Goalkeeper Philipp Beigl for the 2022 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval. Club officials share that Beigl fills a slot on Locomotive’s goalkeeping roster as the third new face for 2022. “Beigl was a priority for […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Locomotive FC unveils 2022 USL Championship schedule

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Locomotive FC, in tandem with the USL Championship, unveiled its full 2022 regular season schedule on Wednesday. The 34-game slate features 17 home matches, 17 matches on the road, beginning on March 12 and concluding October 8. Locomotive will play 12 of its home games on Saturdays and […]
MLS
KTSM

Longtime sports columnist, El Paso icon Ray Sanchez passes away

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A pillar of sports reporting and commentary in the Borderland, Ray Sanchez died Wednesday at the age of 94. The announcement of Sanchez’s passing was made by his son Vic via Ray’s Facebook Page, triggering an immediate outpouring of condolences for his family. He loved many things during his life, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Isbell guides NMSU women to home win over Lamar to open WAC play

LAS CRUCES, NM – The first WAC competition of the year resulted in a win for the Aggies as Brooke Atkinson‘s squad was able to hold on and defeat WAC newcomer Lamar, 57-53. With the victory, the Aggies move to 5-6 on the season and 1-0 in conference play. Led by redshirt sophomore Mel Isbell’s 13 points, the Aggies emerged […]
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
KTSM

UTEP bounces back for 87-54 blowout over Southern Miss

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP head coach Joe Golding sent a message to his players on Thursday and it appears the Miners heard him loud and clear. UTEP (8-7, 1-2 Conference USA) jumped out to a quick 15-1 lead and never looked back on Saturday night en route to an 87-54 victory over Southern […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

New Mexico State wins eighth straight game, 85-73, at UTRGV

EDINBURG, Texas (KTSM) – Playing for the first time in a week after its Thursday clash with Lamar was cancelled, New Mexico State once again cruised to victory over UTRGV on Saturday, 85-73. The win was the Aggies’ eighth straight win dating back to a Dec. 3 victory over rival UTEP and was also NMSU’s […]
EDINBURG, TX
KTSM

Former UTEP standout, Pro Football Hall of Fame member Don Maynard, dies at 86

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Don Maynard, former standout for Texas Western College (now UTEP) and member of the Super Bowl champion New York Jets, died Monday at the age of 86. Maynard played for the Miners from 1954 through 1956, ending his collegiate career 2,283 all purpose yards. His pro career included time with […]
NFL
KTSM

UTEP softball reveals 2022 schedule

EL PASO, Texas – UTEP Head Coach T.J. Hubbard announced the teams’ 2022 schedule Friday as he enters his third year with the program.   The Miners will kick off the season on Feb. 10-13 as they host Abilene Christian, Idaho State, and Creighton in the 2022 UTEP Invitational. UTEP will open the new campaign against Idaho […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

NM State women’s game vs. UTRGV postponed due to COVID-19

DENVER – Due to COVID-19 protocols within the New Mexico State women’s basketball program, the Aggies will be unable to play their scheduled WAC game against UTRGV on Saturday, Jan. 8 The schools are working on rescheduling the contest. Once an agreed upon date and time has been reached, it will be announced. It is the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTSM

MLS midfielder Eric Calvillo jumps aboard Locomotive FC

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tuesday morning, officials with El Paso Locomotive FC has announced Midfielder Eric Calvillo is set to join the club for the 2022 USL Championship, pending league and federation approval. Calvillo is currently with El Salvador’s Men’s National Team for CONCACAF FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualification and will join El Paso […]
MLS
KTSM

No. 14 Chapin dominates El Paso High, 77-35 in Tuesday night hoops

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Chapin Huskies continued their winning ways after a, 77-35, win over El Paso High School Tuesday night. The Huskies (16-4, 2-0) had stellar play from the trio of Antwonne Holmes, KJ Lewis, and Manuel Flores. Lewis and Holmes scored 16 points each and Flores followed with 15 points of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
546K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy