Look, a Russell Westbrook trade is so unlikely that, for a variety reasons, we can likely just preface all this right now by declaring that the Lakers aren't going to make one. Or at least not during the season. My colleague Jacob Rude already broke down all the reasons why a Russ trade is almost certainly not going to happen, from his massive salary, to his declining production, how much of a stylistic shift it would require from the Lakers (and whatever team took him on) at midstream, and more.

NBA ・ 10 HOURS AGO