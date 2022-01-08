ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

FDA shortens timing of Moderna booster to 5 months

By The Associated Press
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3afw3t_0dg186b200

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators on Friday shortened the time that people who received Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine have to wait for a booster — to five months rather than six.

The two-dose Moderna vaccine is open to Americans 18 and older. The Food and Drug Administration’s decision Friday means Moderna recipients are eligible for a booster after at least five months have passed since their last shot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agreed.

That’s in line with new recommendations for recipients of the Pfizer vaccine. Initial Pfizer vaccinations are open to anyone 5 or older. But only Pfizer recipients 12 and older are eligible for boosters, and earlier this week U.S. health authorities said they can get one five months after their last shot.

In a statement, FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks called vaccination “our best defense against COVID-19” and said a shortened wait for a booster may help as the country battles a surge of the highly contagious omicron variant.

A booster after receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine already is urged two months later.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Press

Moderna CEO Says 4th COVID Dose May Be Needed Next Fall

FRIDAY, JAN. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A fourth COVID shot may be needed for most people by next fall because of what will likely be waning immunity, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said Thursday. While the booster that millions of Americans received this past fall should hold strong through this...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Marks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Ap#Americans
Axios

AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Vaccines
nbcboston.com

Pfizer CEO Says Omicron Vaccine Will Be Ready in March

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said an omicron vaccine will be ready in March, and the company is already manufacturing doses. Bourla said the goal is to produce a vaccine that is much better at preventing infection from omicron. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla on Monday said a vaccine that targets the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy