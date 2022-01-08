Veteran who lost sailboat to storm in Norfolk accused of possessing child porn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Earlier this week, 10 On Your Side told you about Richard Brown, a U.S. Army veteran who lost his home — a sailboat — in Monday’s winter storm.

Since our story aired, we learned Brown is accused of 10 counts of possessing child pornography.

10 On Your Side met with Brown Friday afternoon for a follow-up interview. We asked him about the charges.

“It was an accusation two years ago on a phone that I lost a year prior and its still just now getting into a courtroom. The district attorney said if I didn’t take her plea — actually, I don’t think I’m supposed to talk about that,” Brown stated.

10 On Your Side obtained a warrant that shows 10 explicit images were downloaded between June 1 and Sep. 24 of 2019.

“It’s not something that I can talk about, I would like to, but my lawyer said I shouldn’t even be discussing anything like that. It’s a serious and very disgusting allegation. As a man, you can’t imagine what that’s like being charged with something like that,” Brown explained.

Brown told us he didn’t tell anyone about the charges prior to this because he hoped to beat them.

“They found a phone that belongs to me that I had lost a year prior and said they found pictures. Someone claimed that they found that phone down here out in the open in Virginia Beach, after a year turned the phone on and found bad pictures. Now you tell me, if you had a cell phone sitting out in the elements for a year, would it even work? I can’t speak to what’s gone on with that phone for a year. It wasn’t in my possession,” Brown said.

We asked Brown if he would ever harm a child. He responded, “No, that’s not me.”

The woman 10 On Your Side introduced you to Wednesday, his friend Karen Roberts, told us Friday evening she was shocked to learn about the allegations.

Brown was scheduled to appear in court Friday for a preliminary hearing. He waived that appearance. When we asked why, he told us per his attorney, he couldn’t say.

