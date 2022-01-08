Supreme Court considers derailing federal vaccine mandates – appears inclined to keep for health workers, but not wider workforce

The Supreme Court is taking up two major Biden administration efforts to bump up the nation's vaccination rate against COVID-19 at a time of spiking coronavirus cases because of the omicron variant.The justices on the conservative-oriented court are hearing arguments Friday about whether to allow the administration to enforce a vaccine-or-testing requirement that applies to large employers and a separate vaccine mandate for most health care workers. The arguments were expected to last at least two hours.Legal challenges to the policies from Republican-led states and business groups are in their early stages, but the outcome at the high court...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO