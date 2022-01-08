ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

UW-Madison mask mandate extended through March 1

By Logan Reigstad
 2 days ago
MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank has extended the campus’ mask mandate through March 1 as COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin surge, the university announced Friday.

The university’s mandate requires everyone ages two and older, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks while in indoor public spaces or when multiple people are in a university vehicle.

“This order is based on the documented significant increase in community COVID-19 prevalence, the move to more indoor activity with colder weather, and the need to monitor and promote low disease prevalence as the campus community returns for the start of the spring semester from travels to other communities for the winter recess and holiday,” Blank wrote in an order extending the mandate.

In addition, UW-Madison has purchased “a large quantity” of masks for employees and students to use at no cost.

University Health Services is also adding more COVID-19 vaccine appointments beginning January 24, the university said in a news release.

Students are set to return for in-person learning on January 25.

Other schools, including Marquette University and Edgewood College, have pushed back their spring semester start dates due to COVID-19. Marquette is also requiring students to receive a COVID-19 booster vaccine by February 1 or based on eligibility; those who don’t do so will be subject to testing protocols.

For the latest details on UW-Madison’s COVID-19 response, click here.

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Diocese of Madison asks churches to continue COVID-19 precautions

MADISON, Wis. – The Diocese of Madison is asking congregations to continue or increase ongoing COVID-19 precautions. Officials asked all member priests and parishes to encourage social distancing, livestream Masses online, and wear masks during worship. The diocese also encouraged at-risk persons and their caregivers to stay home. “While there has been no known outbreak of COVID-19 from Mass attendance...
MADISON, WI
