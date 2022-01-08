Controversial In-N-Out In Rancho Mirage Is Now Open
The controversial In-N-Out Rancho Mirage location is now open. The famous burger location opened at 10:30 a.m. this morning. Matt Linden, who has been...nbcpalmsprings.com
The controversial In-N-Out Rancho Mirage location is now open. The famous burger location opened at 10:30 a.m. this morning. Matt Linden, who has been...nbcpalmsprings.com
More traffic and air pollution now that is a joke. The same tourism and locals are going to be the same with 1 million flying in every week end. The true complaint is that In an out is going to take a good percentage of business from local fast food and hamburger joints. This is a plus for everyone since there are alot of tourist traps in the valley that serve way over priced and low quality food. Compition is always a good thing.
3 million canadians not a problem, southern Californians favored burger joint for 50 years ...controversial. they hate the natives , the working class.
What's so controversial anyway? Freshly made food, clean environment, happy cheerful employees, well organized service, terrific starting wage, excellent prices, faithful fan base, California icon...? Somebody please enlighten me as to why this establishment is so controversial because clearly I'm missing something.
Comments / 25