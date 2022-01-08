ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

CHRIS POWELL: Treasurer's ads should have exposed the ripoff he runs

Bristol Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article___________________________________________________. Connecticut occasionally sees state Treasurer Shawn T. Wooden touting state government's college savings program in television commercials with two young actors impersonating his sons. Since the commercials are financed by a contractor that helps run the program for the treasurer's office, this is essentially public money. As the commercials portray...

www.bristolpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
NBC News

No evidence of drugs or foul play in death of Bob Saget, medical examiner says

There is no evidence at this time that foul play or drugs played a role in the death of actor and comedian Bob Saget, authorities said Monday. The "Full House" actor died Sunday at the age of 65 in an Orlando, Florida, area hotel room. The District Nine Medical Examiner’s Office announced an autopsy was performed on Monday morning, and while the final results may take up to three months, initial findings showed "no evidence of drug use or foul play."
ORLANDO, FL
CBS News

Bob Saget was found in bed by hotel security after his family was unable to get a hold of him, incident report says

Actor and comedian Bob Saget, who died Sunday at the age of 65, was discovered in bed in his Orlando hotel room after his family said they had not heard from him, according to an incident report released Monday by the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The chief medical examiner said an autopsy was conducted Monday, but the cause of death has not yet been determined.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Tong
Person
Chris Powell
The Hill

Jan. 6 panel fires back at Jordan over refusal to cooperate

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol accused Rep. Jim Jordan of backtracking on his commitment to cooperate after the Ohio Republican said Sunday he would refuse to voluntarily appear before the panel. “Mr. Jordan has previously said that he would cooperate with the committee’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy