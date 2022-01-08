ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderers Were Just Sentenced to Life in Prison

By Noah Y. Kim, Bio
Mother Jones
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., the three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, were sentenced to life in prison today. The McMichaels were sentenced to life without the...

www.motherjones.com

#Murder#Sentencing#Prison#Shooting#Mcmichaels#Satilla Shores#Black Americans
