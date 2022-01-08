ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘I am happy that I was there’: Woman honored for heroic actions after stopping attempted child kidnapping

By Ray Anne Galzote
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1frOZC_0dg165MD00

Anuhea Salangsang, a Department of Human Resources was given a "Certificate of Recognition" after she intervened and prevented an attempted child kidnapping.

Comments / 0

Related
expressnews.com

Woman escapes kidnapping attempt with help from stranger at gas station

A man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend was arrested a day after she escaped with help from a stranger at a gas station. Gilberto Lara, 53, was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated kidnapping. His bail is set at $100,000. Lara’s ex-girlfriend had left him because of physical abuse, an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#I Am Happy
New York Post

Argentinian judge caught kissing cop-killer behind bars

An Argentinian judge was caught on video kissing a convicted cop-killer after trying to get him a reduced sentence — but she claims there was no hanky-panky as she interviewed him for a book. The leaked clip shows Judge Mariel Suárez on Dec. 29 at a penitentiary in Trelew,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Man charged with attempted murder after ‘strangling woman at bus stop’ with shoelace

A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged for allegedly strangling a woman at a bus stop in Miami-Dade County, Florida.Aaron Quinones was charged with attempted felony murder following the incident on Sunday morning at 11.02am, the Miami-Dade Police Department announced in a press release.According to investigators, the victim was waiting for a bus when Quinones appeared from behind and began to strangle her with a shoelace.  “As the victim attempted to defend herself, the subject beat her repeatedly,” the Miami-Dade Police Department alleged. It added that “a good samaritan stepped in to stop the attack, and the subject fled on foot.” He...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tribune-Review

Coraopolis man charged with attempted bus stop kidnapping

Police have charged a 40-year-old Coraopolis man with attempting to kidnap a 9-year-old Cornell Elementary student on Thursday morning. William Goring, 40, is charged with attempted kidnapping, attempting to interfere with custody of a child, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment and aggravated assault. Police said Goring approached a young girl at...
CORAOPOLIS, PA
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Island woman pleads guilty to several armed crime sprees

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island woman has pleaded guilty to a series of charges including two counts of robbery, burglary and a firearm offense. Officials said Tearon Pacheco-Fernandez fired a shotgun while trying to steal an elderly man’s pickup truck at a Burger King parking lot in Hilo in March 2020. She fled after taking items from the vehicle.
NEWS10 ABC

Two people accused of kidnapping, torturing woman in Perth

PERTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Gloversville Police responded to a call about a woman who was beaten up, further learning that she’d been held captive since New Year’s Eve, allegedly by her former husband and his current girlfriend. “Off of what I’ve been told, this is one of the more heinous crimes that our […]
FULTON COUNTY, NY
foxbaltimore.com

Edgewood man charged with kidnapping woman with 5-year-old child

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An Edgewood man has been charged with kidnapping a woman, who had a 5-year-old child with her, at knifepoint and forcing her to withdraw cash from an ATM. The Harford County Sheriff's Office said Michael Joseph James approached the victim on East Spring Meadow Court in Edgewood at 8:53 a.m. Nov. 8.
EDGEWOOD, MD
New Haven Independent

Seymour Police Officer Honored For Heroic Action

SEYMOUR — Town and state officials recognized a police officer’s quick actions in helping save a resident’s life following a motorcycle crash where a man lost part of his leg. Officer Julia Thomas was honored by First Selectwoman Annmarie Drugonis during the Dec. 15 meeting of the...
SEYMOUR, CT
Daily News

Mom, protecting her children, slashed by stranger while walking with kids in unprovoked Brooklyn attack

A mother walking down a Brooklyn street was slashed while shielding her children from an unprovoked attack by a knife-wielding stranger, cops and the victim’s family said Tuesday. The victim, Arely Ramirez, 41, was nearing the corner of 45th St. and Eighth Ave. in Sunset Park with her children in tow when the attacker lunged at her about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, police sources said. He slashed her in ...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KHON2

KHON2

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
697K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy