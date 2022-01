Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Are we going to get a Christmas Eve treat courtesy of the Reagans?. Technically, there is an episode of the crime drama on the air tonight … but it’s unfortunately a repeat. There is no installment either this week or next, as the plan right now is to see Donnie Wahlberg, Tom Selleck, and the rest of the cast back on Friday, January 7. That’s when the first of at least three episodes are going to air during the month. (This is CBS’ way of making sure they get some out there before the Winter Olympics.)

TV SERIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO