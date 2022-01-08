ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Saturday Web Weather

KOLO TV Reno
 2 days ago

This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 6:30pm....

www.kolotv.com

CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Region Braces For Dangerous Cold, Low Wind Chills

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A period of extreme cold begins Monday for the region, with highs in Philadelphia struggling to hit freezing to start the work week. Blustery conditions will keep wind chills in the teens for most of the day. Some atmospheric parameters are in the right spot for a possible late afternoon snow squall for the north and west. Some models show an isolated squall possibly reaching Philadelphia around 4 or 5 p.m. Monday. The dangerous cold enters the picture Tuesday, with wind chills near zero degrees. In the Poconos, they will be -20 degrees. The forecast shows a record-tying low of 15 degrees for Philadelphia Tuesday, tying the 1893 record. On Wednesday morning, the forecast shows a record low for the city with 13 degrees. The record is 14 degrees in 1981. Wednesday’s forecast shows less wind than earlier in the week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: A Warm-Up And A Chance For Snow For Week Ahead

DENVER(CBS)- It should be an interesting week of weather heading our way. We have a big both a big warming trend and a chance for snow to cap everything off. On the jet stream weather map we have a ridge of high pressure moving in for Monday. This should start a warming trend that may get Denver close to 60 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday. Credit CBS4 Temperatures around the Front Range for Monday will primarily be in the 50s for the south metro areas and 40s for spots north of Downtown Denver. Credit CBS4 Tuesday may get a little windy for northeast Colorado with...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kolo 8 News Now#Sierra
CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: After Another Frigid Monday, Temps Will Climb Big Time

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings/Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’re dealing with more dangerous cold Monday, but a big warm-up is on the way. In fact, the warming trend will start in the evening. Wind chill warnings in extreme northern Minnesota and wind chill advisories north of the Twin Cities expired at noon. However, feels-like temperatures will remain well below zero for most of the state over the course of the day. As of noon, the feels-like temperature in the Twin Cities was around 14 degrees below zero. Areas like Duluth and Grand Rapids were at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KOLO TV Reno

Snowpack sits at 185% of normal following first survey of 2022

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - There has been a big jump in our area’s snowpack. “We have almost twice as much as normal,” said Hydrologist Jeff Anderson of NRCS. The first snow survey of the year was conducted on Monday at the SNOTEL site located inside Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe, and it was almost a record December.
RENO, NV
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: It’s Cold, But How Long Will This Chill Stick Around?

Hi everyone! It’s cold. OK, I get it, as do you, that the winter season is just that, cold. But just as in summer, when temperatures are hot you can have real hot days, well right now, today and tomorrow, it is real cold. Have a little slice of the polar vortex with your lunch this afternoon, dinner tonight and every meal tomorrow. This is easily the coldest air of the season so far. Wind chills dayside around 20°, if that. And at night wind chills around 8°, if that. Then, just as quickly as the thermometer dropped, it will rise as...
MARYLAND STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Rebuilding Sierra at Tahoe Ski Resort

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Sierra at Tahoe Ski Resort is working to reopen after the damage from the Caldor Fire and back-to-back winter storms. This past summer, the resort began preparation for winter, however, the fire made its way through and caused a major setback. The crews working on the mountain...
RENO, NV

