BEAVERTON, Ore. — The Beaverton School District has paused its Test-to-Stay program for at least the next two weeks due to staff shortages caused by COVID-19 absences. The program, which is based on a state protocol, allows unvaccinated students who were exposed to a COVID-positive case at school to continue attending in-person rather than quarantining at home if they immediately test negative and show no symptoms. They must also be re-tested at school after 5-7 days.

BEAVERTON, OR ・ 5 DAYS AGO