Road to the National Championship: Alabama prepares to battle Georgia again on Monday

By CBS 42 Digital Team
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. ( WIAT ) — The Alabama Crimson Tide prepares to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday night.

Watch CBS 42’s sports special in the video players above and below.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
The Spun

NFL Fans Were Furious With CBS On Sunday Afternoon

NFL fans were not happy with CBS on Sunday afternoon, but the network isn’t to blame. Due to league broadcasting rules, CBS had to switch in some markets from the end of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game to show the start of the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills contest.
wvua23.com

Girl who went missing in Georgia is found dead in Alabama

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say a search for a missing 5-year-old girl last seen alive in Georgia has ended with the discovery of her body in Alabama. A district attorney tells WRBL-TV that Kamarie Holland was found dead in the east Alabama town of Phenix City. Russell County District Attorney Kenneth Davis said Tuesday that a suspect is in custody in the Russell County Jail and is facing capital murder charges.
Boston Globe

Tennessee’s Bud Dupree charged with misdemeanor after postgame fight

Tennessee outside linebacker Bud Dupree has been charged with misdemeanor assault in connection with a physical altercation at a Walgreens hours after the Titans clinched their second straight AFC South title. Metro Nashville police detectives cited Dupree on Tuesday morning after consulting with the district attorney’s office. Dupree and his...
On3.com

Steve Spurrier makes national championship game pick

Georgia has had plenty of chances to beat Alabama over the years. There was the 2012 SEC championship game when the Bulldogs lost 32-28 and the 26-23 heartbreaking defeat in the 2018 College Football Playoff national championship, just to name a couple. Kirby Smart’s teams have been right there with the Crimson Tide, but just haven’t been able to get over the hump and hand Nick Saban’s program a loss.
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Nick Saban

Yet another college football season is coming to a close and that means one thing: Nick Saban is gearing up for another national title run. Following yet another incredible season, the Alabama Crimson Tide sit just two wins away from Saban’s eighth national title. Despite an upset by unranked Texas A&M earlier this season, Saban and company rebounded to win the SEC title.
FOX 2

St. Louis surprise! Even Deion Sanders didn’t know Kevin Coleman was choosing Jackson State

ST. LOUIS–St. Mary’s High School senior wide receiver Kevin Coleman stunned the college football recruiting world Saturday, announcing his plans to attend Jackson State University, over a field of contenders that included Oregon, Miami, Florida State and others. Coleman made the commitment during the All-American Bowl game in San Antonio, where he played with other […]
CBS 42

CBS 42

