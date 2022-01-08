ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grease fire causes apartment building to evacuate in Garden City

By Carina Branson
 2 days ago

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Around 11:40 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, the Garden City Police Department, Garden City Fire Department, and Finney County EMS were dispatched to an apartment complex for a structure fire.

The fire was at The Reserves at Prairie Ridge apartment complex located at 3201 N. Campus Dr.

Sedgwick County EMS staff shortage worsens with rise of COVID cases

When the first responders arrived, they found smoke coming from an apartment in Building 500 and the sprinkler system going off. The occupant of the apartment had already been evacuated. Officers then evacuated the rest of the building.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that a small grease fire had started in the kitchen and spread to the surrounding cabinets. Then the sprinkler system activated and extinguished the fire. It was determined that the cause was accidental.

The fire caused approximately $50,000 in damage. There were no injuries reported.

