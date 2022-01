Auburn Community Hospital, the Cayuga County Health Department and the city of Auburn are offering joint guidance on what do if you test positive for COVID-19. The Citizen reports they’re advising anyone with a positive test to isolate for five days, regardless of vaccination status. They say those testing positive using an at-home test should quarantine and should not seek another test at overburdened medical facilities. “DO NOT go to a medical facility for another test as this further burdens the health care system and is not necessary,” the advisory says. Residents are asked to report positive at-home tests by sending a photo of the test to [email protected]

AUBURN, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO