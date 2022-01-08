Sabres to honor long-time broadcaster Rick Jeanneret with banner-raising ceremony on April 1

The Buffalo Sabres are set to honor long-time play-by-play voice Rick Jeanneret by raising a banner at KeyBank Center on April 1.

Jeanneret, 79, will retire at the end of the 2021-22 season after calling games since the 1971-72 season.

The Sabres say the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a replica banner on ‘RJ Night’.

The Sabres play the Nashville Predators on April 1 at KeyBank Center.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).