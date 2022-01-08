ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabres to honor long-time broadcaster Rick Jeanneret with banner-raising ceremony on April 1

FingerLakes1.com
 3 days ago


The Buffalo Sabres are set to honor long-time play-by-play voice Rick Jeanneret by raising a banner at KeyBank Center on April 1.

Jeanneret, 79, will retire at the end of the 2021-22 season after calling games since the 1971-72 season.

The Sabres say the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a replica banner on ‘RJ Night’.

The Sabres play the Nashville Predators on April 1 at KeyBank Center.

diebytheblade.com

It’s Time to Really Celebrate Rick Jeanneret

Over the course of my life as a Buffalo Sabres fan, I’ve probably watched upwards of 1700 games since I was about five years old. I’ve never had season tickets but have typically attended at least a few games each year, but for the most part, the majority of the games I’ve watched have been on television.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks Banter: 4 Players Chicago Needs to Move ASAP

What the Chicago Blackhawks are failing to accomplish this season proves that you can’t just force different names into a lineup and expect that to fix what’s broken. As such, it’s becoming increasingly evident that for the Blackhawks to extract any success out of this season then the time is now for the organization to turn into sellers. A topic you can rest assured we’ll delve into on Blackhawks Banter.
NHL
Sabres forward Tage Thompson enters NHL’s COVID-19 protocol

Forward Tage Thompson has been placed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, the Buffalo Sabres announced Monday. Thompson leads the team with 12 goals and 23 points through 34 games. The Sabres are set to host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at KeyBank Center. Get the latest headlines delivered...
NHL
