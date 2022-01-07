ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNT great Hamlet moves one step closer to NBA dreams

North Texas point guard Javion Hamlet shoots over Purdue guard Jaden Ivey during the Mean Green’s win in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis last season. Hamlet signed with the Texas Legends on Friday. Darron Cummings/AP

Javion Hamlet, the linchpin in one of the greatest seasons in the history of North Texas athletics, has moved one step closer to his dream of playing in the NBA.

Hamlet has signed with the Texas Legends, the Mavericks G League affiliate. The team made the announcement late Friday afternoon.

Hamlet was named the Conference USA Player of the Year in 2020. He led UNT to C-USA tournament title in 2021, when the Mean Green went on to beat Purdue in the NCAA tournament, a first in program history.

Hamlet was the C-USA tournament MVP in his final season at UNT. He averaged 15.1 points per game during his two years with the Mean Green.

The Memphis native declared for the draft shortly after the NCAA tournament. He went undrafted and signed with a team in Israel.

Hamlet will now return to the Dallas area to continue his pursuit of his NBA dreams with the Legends. He will be teammates again with Deng Geu, another former UNT player who is on the Legends' roster.

Hamlet could make his Legends debut when they face Rio Grande Valley at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Comerica Center in Frisco.

Denton Record-Chronicle

Middle Tennessee runs past UNT women

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — North Texas struggled to get the offense going against a 3-point barrage from Middle Tennessee on Sunday afternoon. The Lady Raiders fell behind 2-0 on the opening possession but then controlled the contest the rest of the way, winning 80-52. UNT made a big run toward the end of the first half to cut Middle Tennessee’s lead to seven. Jazion Jackson came out of the locker room firing from 3-point range to pull the game within four, but the offense went ice cold after that. The Mean Green scored 12 points in the last 18 minutes of the game.
BASKETBALL
