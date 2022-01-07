Dierks Bentley makes igloo in Nashville snowstorm- goes mountain biking!

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden told voters last year that he plans to run for re-election. Now, he's showing Democrats what a second campaign might look like. In bookend speeches delivered at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday and in Atlanta on Tuesday, Biden portrayed himself as the central player in a mostly partisan battle for the survival of the republic.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Warning that high inflation could make it harder to restore the job market to full health, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday that the Fed will raise interest rates faster than it now plans if needed to stem surging prices. With America’s households squeezed by...
In a medical first, doctors transplanted a pig heart into a patient in a last-ditch effort to save his life and a Maryland hospital said Monday that he’s doing well three days after the highly experimental surgery. While it’s too soon to know if the operation really will work,...
Medicare officials are proposing to restrict coverage of a controversial Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm, to participants in the federal health insurance program who are enrolled in qualifying clinical trials. In a statement, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said Tuesday that it based its proposal on an analysis of the...
There is no evidence at this time that foul play or drugs played a role in the death of actor and comedian Bob Saget, authorities said Monday. The "Full House" actor died Sunday at the age of 65 in an Orlando, Florida, area hotel room. The District Nine Medical Examiner’s Office announced an autopsy was performed on Monday morning, and while the final results may take up to three months, initial findings showed "no evidence of drug use or foul play."
Investigators sought answers Monday for why safety doors failed to close when a fire broke out in a New York high-rise, allowing thick smoke to rise through the tower and kill 17 people, including eight children, in the city’s deadliest blaze in more than three decades. A malfunctioning electric...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States Mint said Monday it has begun shipping quarters featuring the image of poet Maya Angelou, the first coins in its American Women Quarters Program. Angelou, an American author, poet and Civil Rights activist, rose to prominence with the publication of “I Know Why...
CHICAGO (AP) — Students are poised to return to Chicago Public Schools after leaders of the teachers union approved a plan with the nation’s third-largest district over COVID-19 safety protocols, ending a bitter standoff that canceled classes for five days. While school districts nationwide have faced similar concerns...
Americans with private insurance will be able to ask for reimbursement for rapid COVID-19 tests beginning Saturday — but any tests purchased before January 15 will not qualify. The requirement from the Biden administration allows eight tests a month per person covered by the insurance policy. For instance, a...
New York (CNN Business) — Fees for bounced checks or lacking enough money in your account could soon be a thing of the past. Bank of America (BAC) is the latest major financial institution to announce that it is ending fees for insufficient funds. It also plans to cut overdraft fees from $35 to $10.
