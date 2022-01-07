Dierks Bentley makes igloo in Nashville snowstorm- goes mountain biking!

There is no evidence at this time that foul play or drugs played a role in the death of actor and comedian Bob Saget, authorities said Monday. The "Full House" actor died Sunday at the age of 65 in an Orlando, Florida, area hotel room. The District Nine Medical Examiner’s Office announced an autopsy was performed on Monday morning, and while the final results may take up to three months, initial findings showed "no evidence of drug use or foul play."

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO